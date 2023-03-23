Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Confirm Big News

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are sharing some exciting news with fans. The couple is on a press tour in New York City following the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal, and they have been sharing some tidbits about what they have planned following their reality television exit in 2020.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor and Cartwright confirmed that they will have their own podcast. The first episode of “When Reality Hits” will be live on March 28, 2023.

“It’s been in the works for the whole year, so yeah, we teamed up with Podcast One, just getting everything together and we knew it was going to come out March 28 with our first episode and this just happened … and all the media attention from it,” Cartwright told the outlet.

“You know, we’re going to have guests on, we’re going to talk parenting, we’re going to talk reality TV. I want to talk to other villains on reality TV. I want to talk about a little bit of everything,” Taylor added.

He previously teased the podcast on an Instagram Live on July 26, 2022, but didn’t share the name or when it would be released.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Still Hoping to Be Back on Television

In addition to their new podcast, Taylor and Cartwright have something else in the works; a return to reality television.

“We have things that are coming, arising,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know what we’re allowed to [say]. We’re working on a situation… What I’d like to have is the parents on one [show] and that’s what I wanted, but I don’t know. [‘Scandoval’] is causing a lot right now so they’re kind of waiting to see how this plays out,” he added.

Taylor and Cartwright have both been talking about a return to the reality television world for years, though nothing has been confirmed — yet.

“We got a few TV projects in the works,” he told fans on the aforementioned Instagram Live.

In March 2022, a fan asked Taylor why he and Cartwright don’t leave Los Angeles. “Because we got new projects in the works here… [TV] will be back soon. Only reason why I am still here,” he responded.

Taylor’s rep Lori Krebs also teased a TV return, telling fans to “stay tuned” when she was asked if her clients would be getting a new show on a Q&A on her Instagram Stories.

Jax Taylor Said He Would Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Over the past couple of years, Taylor has maintained that he would have no interest in a return to “Vanderpump Rules” because he’s in a much different place in life now and the show doesn’t really suit him anymore. However, it sounds like he may have had a change of heart.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor admitted that he’d be open to the idea.

“I would come back. Yes, to answer your question, yes,” he said.

Although Taylor has claimed that it was his decision to walk away from the program, Variety previously reported that he was actually fired by the network.

“The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors,” Cartwright shared on Instagram at the time. Taylor shared a similar statement on his account, but it has since been deleted.

Cartwright doesn’t seem too sure if she’d want to be back on VPR, telling Entertainment Tonight that the show “brings anxiety” to her.

“It’s a whole different thing being on a reality show. We’re really grateful, but it brings up a lot of emotions for me I feel like,” Cartwright said.

READ NEXT: Fans’ Curiosity Piqued as New Guy Spotted With Ariana Madix