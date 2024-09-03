Fans Drag Bravo Star After He Releases ‘Emotional’ Statement

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor took to Instagram on Monday, September 2, to share an update on his health.

“A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD,” Taylor said in a candid Instagram caption.

“It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it,” he added.

Taylor’s post comes a little more than one month after People magazine reported that “The Valley” star was seeking treatment. He also shared news of his diagnosis just days after his wife, Brittany Cartwright, filed for divorce.

Some Fans Criticized Jax Taylor on Social Media

Dozens of Bravo fans took to the comments section of Taylor post to criticize him. Some accused him of sharing his diagnosis for attention while others called him out for other reasons.

“He’s simply trying to get attention and sympathy here… it’s obvious. It’s no excuse to treat people poorly,” one person wrote.

“You left treatment early just so you could start filming again so you should be treating your mental health more seriously than that,” someone else said.

“Hard to feel bad….this should have happened years ago, especially when you knew your marriage was in turmoil. Better than never, but also a little too late,” a third comment read. The Instagram user pointed out that Cartwright wanted Taylor to get therapy “for years.”

“Jax has bipolar?! Fork found in kitchen,” a fourth Instagram user snarked.

Many other fans called out the people making nasty comments and praised Taylor for speaking out about his diagnosis.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Split in January 2024

Five years after tying the knot, Cartwright officially filed to end her marriage to Taylor. She spoke about her decision to file for divorce on the August 30 episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast.

“I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now. You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film,” she explained.

In her divorce papers, Cartwright listed the date of separation from Taylor as January 2024 (via TMZ). She and Taylor shared a 3-year-old son named Cruz.

“My decision to file wasn’t made lightly or quickly. It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth,” she continued.

“It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever … my motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy. Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately,” she added.

