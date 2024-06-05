Jax Taylor Posts Cryptic Comment About Brittany Cartwright Hours After ‘The Valley’ Finale

Jax Taylor posted a questionable comment about Brittany Cartwright hours after “The Valley” season 1 finale aired on Bravo.

The final episode of the Bravo spinoff detailed the opening of Taylor’s bar, Jax’s Studio City, and the ongoing marital troubles the couple was experiencing. The episode ended with Cartwright making the decision to move out of the couple’s Valley Village home with their toddler son, Cruz.

Following a finale scene that showed Cartwright moving out of their home and into an Airbnb, Taylor took to X to write, “You may want to ask brittany who she’s been sleeping with for the past 4 months….”

In February 204, Taylor, 44, and Cartwright, 35, announced they had separated after nearly five years of marriage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Said No One Cheated

In “The Valley” finale, titled “Opening Bars, Closing Chapters,” Taylor got emotional as he talked to pal Jason Caperna about the reason for his split from Cartwright. “There is no affairs, there’s no cheating or abuse. None of that,” he said, adding he was “down in the dumps crying” over the breakup.

In a confessional, Taylor said, “Brittany and I are on a break. … It is not looking good. …I really think I pushed her over the edge,” he added. “Maybe I am just not cut out for this.”

After Taylor posted his accusation about Cartwright on X, fans reacted.

“Midnight post on a Wednesday. This can’t be good,” one X user wrote.

“Don’t be messy, Jax,” another warned.

“Oof Jax it’s not too late to delete this,” a third fan chimed in.

“This is the mother of your child. Grow up,” wrote another.

“Why would you be treating your wife and mother of your son like this on a public forum? Do fame and TV mean that much to you to air your dirty laundry for all the world to see?” another asked Taylor.

“Dude, you’ve been separated for 6. This isn’t the ‘gotcha’ moment you think it is,” another commenter pointed out.

A few hours after making the post, Taylor deleted it. As of this writing, Cartwright hasn’t responded to Taylor’s now-deleted post.

Brittany Cartwright Said Dating Is Allowed

On “The Valley” finale, Cartwright explained why she decided to leave Taylor. “There’s been a lot of things that I have taken Jax back for,” she said. “I’ve been cheated on, I have been disrespected, I have been humiliated. I have been through a lot of pain in this relationship. It has been very public the pain I have had to deal with. I just can’t deal with it anymore.”

Despite the split, in an interview with Us Weekly Cartwright said she wouldn’t like it if Taylor started dating.

In early May, Taylor told The Daily Dish he had no plans to date. “I’m not dating. I’m not gonna ever date, no,” he said. “Even if things don’t work out between Brittany and I, I will never ever date or get married again.

But after he was spotted out to lunch with model Paige Woolen days later, fans assumed he was dating her. Taylor took to X to clarify things. “I am not dating anyone, and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation. it’s not what you think,” he wrote on May 30.

Following Taylor’s post about asking Cartwright who she has been “sleeping” with, an X user noted, “If people are going to be attacking Jax for having lunch with a woman, maybe he has a point.”

Cartwright spoke out about dating in an interview with E! News that aired just after “The Valley” finale on June 4. “We’re definitely still separated,” she said. “We’ve said going into this that we could test the waters with other people if we wanted to.”

“I know that seems weird,” Cartwright admitted. “It might be like a little crazy for a lot of people, but that’s like what we wanted to do.”

