Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary in Separate Cities

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright spent their 5th wedding anniversary thousands of miles apart.

“The Valley” stars announced their separation in February 2024, but they’ve given very mixed signals on their status. But on June 29, the two marked their milestone anniversary by hosting separate events that were over 2,000 miles away from each other.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brittany Cartwright Spent the Weekend in Las Vegas While Jax Taylor Was in Toronto, Canada

On June 29, Cartwright posted to her Instagram story to tease that she was spending time in Las Vegas with pal Kristen Doute. “24 hours in Vegas!! Let’s gooo!” she captioned a photo, also tagging her friend Cara Marie.

But the jaunt wasn’t just for a girls’ trip. Cartwright and Doute flew to Nevada to host an event at the Daylight Beach Club, per DaylightVegas.com. The two not only hosted the event but they also served as guest bartenders poolside at the Vegas day club.

As Cartwright enjoyed fun in the sun on her wedding anniversary, Taylor was in another country. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star spent the weekend in Canada hosting an event at the Cabana Pool Bar in Toronto. Taylor teamed up with his “House of Villains” co-star Johnny Fairplay, per an announcement posted by the venue.

On June 29, Taylor posted to his Instagram story as he and Fairplay attended a Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees game. Taylor gave a shout-out to his “amazing publicist” Lori Krebs, who got him and Fairplay into the game at the last minute—and into an exclusive Ticketmaster suite at the Toronto baseball stadium.

A Lot Has Changed For Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Since Their Wedding in 2019

Taylor and Cartwright exchanged vows on June 29, 2019, at the Kentucky Castle, People magazine reported at the time. Cartwright’s bridesmaids included then “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Doute, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Taylor’s ex, Stassi Schroeder. Katie Maloney served as matron of honor. The wedding was filmed for “Vanderpump Rules” season 8.

One year later, Cartwright looked back on her first year of marriage with a sweet anniversary post to Taylor. “Happy 1-year anniversary honey,” the Kentucky native captioned a photo from her wedding day. “Thank you for making me laugh every single day and for being my best friend. You’re my lobster and I love you to pieces.”

In 2021, Taylor marked his second anniversary to Cartwright, writing, “Happy second wedding anniversary to the head of our household, my beautiful wife @brittany. I can’t believe it’s been 2 years married and 6 years together already. And now we have a family.”

Taylor thanked Cartwright for being his “rock” and for giving him “the best gift ever” with the April 2021 birth of their son, Cruz.

Five years after their wedding date, things have changed a lot for the reality TV couple. During an April 2, 2024, appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Cartwright said everything was “kind of up in the air” with her and Taylor, and she noted she deserved “better” than how she was treated in the relationship.

She also shared details on what led to her split from the former SUR bartender. “We just had a horrible fight, and it was like a veil was lifted and I noticed everything wrong,” Cartwright told host Andy Cohen.

As the couple’s marital problems played out on their Bravo reality show “The Valley,” Taylor posted to X to tell fans, “We are working things out. What you saw was filmed months ago.”

On the June 20, 2024, episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Taylor revealed that he happily spent Father’s Day weekend on a getaway with Cartwright and Cruz and admitted they are a “weird” place with their split. He even spilled that Cartwright asked if they should have sex.

