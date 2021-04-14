‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reacts to Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Baby

Add another baby to the Vanderpump Rules baby squad! Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced that the two have welcomed a baby boy named Cruz Michael Cauchi into the world on Monday, April 12.

“Yesterday April 12, at 1:51 pm our lives changed forever, we welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi into the world,” Taylor wrote in an Instagram post with the mom and newborn on Tuesday, April 13. “I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message.”

Cartwright echoed a similar sentiment writing, “we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! – Both Mommy & Baby are doing great!”

Talyor and Cartwright got married in June 2019, and a little over one year later, in September 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Is Showing Their Support

Cartwright and Taylor weren’t the only two sharing their excitement for baby Cruz. Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute posted the same photo as the new family and added a sweet caption.

“I have no words for how much my heart is exploding! Congratulations & I love you both so much,” Doute wrote on Tuesday, April 13. “Brittany Cartwright you are a queen. I’m so incredibly proud of you for staying so strong during your pregnancy and labor. Jax Taylor welcome to papa-hood!! I can’t wait to meet my little nephew Cruz and see that mane in person! he truly is the # 1 guy in this group!”

Fellow cast member Lala Kent took to her Instagram Story to show her love. She posted a photo of the three and wrote, “Congratulations Jax & Brittany.” She also commented on Cartwright’s Instagram post, “Welcome to this world baby boy. You are surrounded by so much love.”

Stassi Schroeder and her hubby Beau Clark also joined in on the excitement. Schroeder commented on Taylor’s photo, “Baby Cruz!!!!!!!! We love him already!!!” Clark echoed her writing, “Woooohooooo!!!! I can’t wait to meet him! Also ordering Pee Pee Tents for my place for Dads Night!”

DJ James Kennedy chimed in writing, “Congratulations to you both! Amazing ! So happy for you.” Tom Schwartz commented, “Sending all the love to young Cruz & family,” and his wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz said, “the hair!!” Last but not least of the Vanderpump Rules baby crew, Scheana Shay wrote, “CONGRATS!!!!!! Sooooo happy for you mama!!!”

Other Bravo Stars Congratulated the Couple

There are more than just the SURvers supporting Taylor and Cartwright. Taylor has been an original cast member since 2013, and Cartwright joined in 2018 when she moved to Los Angeles to continue dating Taylor. Ever since, the couple has been a Bravo staple.

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Kim Zolciak-Biermann wrote under Cartwright’s photo, “Omg CONGRATS!! I couldn’t be happier for you 2!! The days seem long but the years are short!! Love you guys!” Past Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King also said, “Oh my gosh congratulations you beauties!”

Former Summer House star Stephen McGee joined in on the fun commenting, “Omg Congrats on your little man!!! Can’t wait to meet Cruz!!!” Bravo fanatic Jerry O’Connell wrote, “Congrats.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Admits to Battling ‘Depression’