‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Baby: Photos

Another addition to the Vanderpump Rules family has arrived! On Tuesday, April 13, Jax Taylor announced that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, have welcomed a baby boy named Cruz Michael Cauchi into the world.

Taylor posted an adorable picture of the new family in the hospital together on his Instagram page with an emotional caption. “Yesterday April 12, at 1:51 pm our lives changed forever, we welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi into the world,” Taylor wrote. “I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message.”

Taylor continued, writing, “I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god. I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our families rock. We are so in love.”

Talyor and Cartwright got married in June 2019, and a little over one year later, in September 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting.

Brittany Cartwright Said That Both She and Baby Cruz Are Doing Well

In a separate post shared on Cartwright’s Instagram account, the former Vanderpump Rules star confirmed that both she and baby are doing well. Cartwright shared another family photo from the hospital, as she and Taylor cuddled up with their new baby. “Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible,” Cartwright wrote in the caption of the photo. “Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love.”

Cartwright continued, “He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. 💙 We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! 😭🥰💙- Both Mommy & Baby are doing great! 💙”

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Also Welcomed a Baby Recently

Cartwright and Taylor aren’t the only Vanderpump Rules stars who have welcomed a bundle of joy recently. In March, Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, welcomed a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett. “No one could have prepared me for this kind of love,” Kent wrote in an Instagram post shortly after Ocean was born. “Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst.”

In January, former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, also welcomed a baby girl named Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. “We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens.”

Scheana Shay and her boyfriend, Brock Davies, are also expecting a little girl this month.

