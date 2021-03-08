Tom Schwartz Accidentally Reveals Jax Taylor’s Baby’s Name

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tried to keep their baby’s name a secret, but their close friend Tom Schwartz may have spilled the beans a month early. Following a baby shower held for Jax and Brittany at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s Valley Village home, Schwartz posted an Instagram photo that seemed to tease the first name of the former Vanderpump Rules couple’s son, who is due in April.

In a screenshot shared by the Blocked_by_Jax Instagram account, Schwartz’ photo of baby onesies and other clothing embroidered with the word ”Cruzing” on them was shown. The TomTom partner tagged the expectant couple in the post, which has since been deleted, according to The Sun.

Commenters think Jax and Brittany’s son’s name will be Cruz Cauchi, and they quickly predicted that Schwartz is a “dead man” for blowing the secret.

On social media, fans reacted to Schwartz’ possible baby name faux pas.

“So I guess Tom Schwartz accidentally revealed Jax and Brittany’s baby’s name in an Instagram post. Cruz. Everyone is naming their kid that,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Anyway. Jax and Brittany are no longer following him. Imagine Jax’s rage? “

“If it was going to be anyone who was going to ruin Jax and Brittany’s baby name reveal, it would be Tom Schwartz…. it just tracks so well with the type of person he is,” another tweeted.

“Jax and Brittany being the fifth Bravolebs to name their baby Cruz would make almost too much sense,” another chimed in.

Jax & Brittany Previously Revealed Their Baby Will Have Jax’s Family’s Last Name

While Cruz could be the baby’s first name, many fans have assumed that Jax and Brittany will use the name Ronald for part of their son’s name in tribute to Jax’s late father, Ronald Cauchi, who died in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

Jax changed his last name to Taylor when he moved to Los Angeles to begin a modeling career two decades ago, according to E! News. But in 2018, he told Entertainment Tonight that once he and Brittany got married they planned to go by his legal last name in tribute to his father.

“It’ll be our family name. Our — for sure — our kids will have my last name,” Jax said.

Jax & Brittany Have Dropped Few Baby Name Hints But Their ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars Teased the First Letters of the names of Their Babies

Jax and Brittany have said little about their baby’s name. Then mom-to-be, who is due on April 13, previously told People she plans to “look at the baby name list until the day” her child is born.

But her former costars have been more sure of their firstborns’ monikers. Stassi Schroeder wore an “H” necklace and referred to her unborn daughter — who fans now know as Hartford — as Baby H. She also teased that her child would have a four-letter monogram. (The newborn’s name is Harford Charlie Rose Clark).

And fellow expectant Vanderpump Rules starLala Kent has been calling her daughter Baby O. Fans will find out little “Cruz” Cauchi’s girlfriend’s name soon, as Lala is also due in April.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl