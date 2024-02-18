Jax Taylor Reacts to Rumors He & Brittany Cartwright Have Split

“Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor addressed rumors that he and his wife of nearly five years, Brittany Cartwright, have broken up.

On February 17, Taylor uploaded a picture from his recent trip to Montreal on Instagram. The photo showed him at smiling brightly while a restaurant.

One fan took to the post’s comments section to inquire if Taylor and Cartwright had split.

“Is him an Brittany not together anymore?” read the comment.

Taylor was quick to respond on the comment, writing, “why would you say that,, i can’t take a trip with out my wife for work…🙄.”

A different commenter informed the father of one that “gossip sites are saying you cheated.” Taylor seemed unhappy about the revelation, writing, “wow…. after everything that happened… seriously.”

Some Fans Speculated About Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor’s Relationship

On February 17, Reality Blurb reported that fans have been speculating that Taylor and Cartwright have ended their relationship. In a post uploaded on the “Blocked by Jax” subreddit, one Reddit user claimed that Cartwright and Taylor have been “not living together (Since Jax went on that bender with [Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz].”

Some commenters replied that they believed Cartwright and Taylor had a rocky relationship.

“I think there’s def trouble. It seems like only Jax is commenting on Brittany’s post,” wrote one commenter.

However, several fans stated that they did not believe Cartwright and Taylor were having marital issues. A few commenters pointed on that the couple were able to work through their problems after Taylor cheated on Cartwright with former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Faith Stowers in 2017.

Brittany Cartwright Shared Information About Her Upcoming Show, ‘The Valley’

Taylor and Cartwright will soon star in the upcoming Bravo series, “The Valley,” which will also feature “Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Cartwright shared what fans can expect from the new show. She shared that the series will focus on Taylor, Cartwright, and their friends as they navigate their relationship and parenthood.

” I think that people are really going to love all of our new friends. And maybe some ‘Vanderpump’ people will be on as well,” said Cartwright. “But I think that this show is just going to be so relatable. All the relationship issues. All the family things. We have children. We have grown up so much since people have seen us last. We’ve opened a bar. Every single couple is going through their own things.”

Cartwright also stated that her and Taylor’s dynamic has changed since fans last saw them on “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020. She explained that they are focused on raising their 2-year-old son, Cruz.

“[Cruz is] the most important thing in our life. And no matter what, like now if we want to party, we have to have a baby sitter,” stated the mother of one. “There’s like a whole different way that people are going to see us because before it was just me and Jax. And living our lives, being crazy and whatever. But now, we’re parents and, you know, I think it’s going to be awesome for people to see us that way.”

“The Valley” does not yet have a release date.