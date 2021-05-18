Brittany Cartwright Reveals Where She & Jax Taylor Conceived Baby Cruz

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright aren’t holding back any details on conceiving baby Cruz. The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars welcomed their first baby, a son they named Cruz Michael Cauchi on April 12, 2021. Since then, the couple has been open and shared plenty of photos and stories of baby Cruz – including the details of

conceiving the little one.

“We know exactly which time it was when I got pregnant,” Cartwright spilled on Us Weekly’s “Moms Like Us” on May 13. “We were in Kentucky, helping my mom ’cause she got really sick this past year. So, I went to Kentucky for three months to help her and Jax came [to] town and we rented an Airbnb for a week because I knew I was ovulating, and obviously we did not want to be in my mom’s house.”

Taylor chimed in adding, “We were really honest with her mother. We were like, ‘Listen, she’s ovulating this week, I don’t think you want us in your home.’ We said, ‘We’re going to go ahead and get an Airbnb, to be somewhat romantic, because we’re killing the romance as we speak.’”

Cartwright then jokingly revealed that there wasn’t much romance involved after all. “Kristen Doute and Alex [Menache] were in town, in Kentucky, with us ‘cause we rented this house boat,” she told Us Weekly. “So they were at the Airbnb and they left to go to the airport and the maids were going to come into the Airbnb at 11. So after they left, I was like, ‘Come on!’ We had to hurry before the maid got there. It was just not romantic at all. So, that’s how Cruz was conceived.”

Cartwright Confessed That Getting Pregnant Was Challenging

The new mom has never been afraid to share her real pregnancy journey. Throughout her pregnancy and labor, Cartwright has been upfront with her fans and followers about both the ups and the downs.

Cartwright revealed that she and Taylor didn’t immediately get pregnant, and it actually took them five months to conceive baby Cruz. The two only, “hit the main ovulation days twice and got pregnant the second time.”

“I don’t understand how my drunk friends did it,” Taylor told Us Weekly while laughing. “We had to hit that day … let me tell you how romantic it was. It would be, like, a Tuesday afternoon, I’d be out cutting the grass, she’d be like, ‘Get in here!’”

Cartwright added that even though it took a little longer than expected, it all happened for a reason. “He was Kentucky made, which makes me happy.”

Cartwright & Taylor Spilled if Baby Cruz Will Have a Sibling Soon

Baby Cruz just celebrated his one-month birthday, so the two probably won’t be trying right away for another baby. But he may not be an only child for long.

“I have always said three [kids] and Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz he said we could have as many as I want,” Cartwright told E! News shortly after giving birth. “So we will probably end up with three!”

As for now, baby Cruz has plenty of baby friends to play with. Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark welcomed their baby girl Hartford Charlie Rose Clark in January; Lala Kent and Randall Emmett welcomed their baby girl Ocean Kent Emmett in March; and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies welcomed their baby girl Summer Moon Honey Davies two weeks after Cartwright in April. Talk about a party!

