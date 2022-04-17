Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Throw Baseball-Themed 1st Birthday Party for Son Cruz: PHOTOS

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s baby boy celebrated his first birthday with a baseball-themed bash.

The son of the former “Vanderpump Rules” stars was born on April 12, 2021, during the Bravo baby boom that also included newborns for Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay. Taylor and Cartwright’s son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, is the only boy in the bunch, and his party was fit for an MVP.

Cartwright and Taylor teased a “huge” party days earlier. In an Instagram post on his son’s birthday, Taylor wrote, “Happy birthday buddy! I love you so much. So excited for your huge party this week, you have no idea what we have planned. “

Pal Kristen Doute chimed in to write, “His party is going to be bigger than every birthday I’ve ever had, combined.”

They weren’t kidding. Check out the extravagant party theme below.

Cruz Cauchi’s Birthday Theme Was ‘Cruz’s Rookie Year’

Taylor is a hockey fan, but for his son’s first birthday the theme was all about baseball.

Taylor and Cartwright’s backyard was transformed into a ballpark with red, white, and blue balloons and oversized light-up letters that spelled out “Cruz’s Rookie Year.” A ball pit was set up for all of the “Vanderpump Rules” babies, and there was an “Adult Dug Out” featuring adult beverages, as seen in photos and videos on Taylor’s Instagram story.

A baseball-themed spread included soft pretzels, popcorn, peanuts, Cracker Jacks, Big Chew bubble gum, Baby Ruth candy bars, bottles of Coca-Cola and other concession stand favorites. There was also a towering tray of baseball-shaped cookies as well as a huge baseball-themed cake. A Larry’s Burger Shack cart was also on hand.

Taylor and Cartwright are huge Disney fans, so it’s no surprise that Mickey Mouse also made an appearance at the backyard birthday bash.

Cartwright shared photos from the day on Instagram with the caption, “My baby is 1!” In one pic, little Cruz was seated in a high chair with his “smash cake” in front of him—and icing on his nose. A second snap showed him playing in the ball pit as his parents looked on.

Brittany Cartwright Planned Her Son’s Birthday Months in Advance

Cruz Cauchi’s bash was the third “Vanderpump Rules” kiddie party this year.

In January, Stassi Schroeder celebrated the first birthday of her daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose, with an elegant, angel-themed party at her Hollywood Hills home.

And last month, Lala Kent threw an ocean-themed birthday party as her daughter, Ocean, turned one. The party was even held in Taylor and Cartwright’s backyard, according to People.

In an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, Cartwright revealed that she had her son’s party planned way before Schroeder started planning her January baby’s birthday.

“I’ve had Cruz’s birthday party planned for months already,” Cartwright said in January. “Stassi was cracking up at me because she didn’t even know what she was going to do for Hartford. And I already have everything picked out for Cruz.”

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Gives Timeline for 2nd Baby With Brock Davies