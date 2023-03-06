Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Son Gets Shy in Photo With Hooters Girl

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright brought their son, Cruz Cauchi, to one of their favorite places, and fans couldn’t get over how “adorable” he looked in photos from the day.

In March 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” stars made a pit stop at a Hooters restaurant in Long Beach, California. The restaurant chain known for beers, wings, and big screens, is a big part of Cartwright’s past — but little Cruz seemed to be getting all the attention, even if he wasn’t sure he wanted it.

Cruz Cauchi Posed for Photos With a Hooters Waitress

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Cruz was pictured in a high chair as a Hooters waitress posed next to him. The 22-month-old toddler, who wore a flannel-topped hoodie and Nike sneakers, did not make eye contact with the waitress, and instead shyly looked off to the side. “Didn’t wanna make Ocean & Summer jealous,” the caption read.

The caption referred to “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent and Scheana Shay’s daughters, who are the same age as Cruz and are known as his little “girlfriends.”

Kent commented on the pic with reaction to Cruz’s shy demeanor next to the stranger. “’I don’t know her’ – so cute!” she wrote.

Other fans noted how “nervous” Cruz looked.

“He’s like ‘uhhhh am I supposed to look??????’,” one fan wrote.

“If ‘maybe if I don’t look she will go away” was a picture,” another fan cracked.

Other photos showed Cruz smiling as he waited for his meal. On her Instagram story, Cartwright also shared a pic of Cruz trying some fried pickles.

Fans reacted to say how cute Cruz looked in the photos.

“Omg, he’s adorable. A little Prince Charming,” one fan wrote.

“He is seriously one of the cutest baby boys I have ever seen! Absolutely adorable,” another agreed.

Another fan joked that it’s “Take your kid to work day,” in reference to Cartwright’s past as a waitress at the famous eatery.

Brittany Cartwright is a Hooters Hall of Famer

Before she worked for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR, Cartwright was a Hooters waitress. According to BravoTV.com, in 2018 Cartwright was inducted into the Hooters Hall of Fame in Clearwater, Florida, the city where the restaurant chain was born in 1983.

The same year she was inducted into the Hall of Fame, Cartwright was a judge for the 22nd Annual Hooters Pageant. At the time, she told fans that she was nostalgic about her years donning the chain’s signature orange and white uniform as a Hooters girl. “I loved working for hooters and some of the girls I met there will be my best friends for life! It’s crazy after working there for 6 years and wanting to be IN the pageant, that now I’m going to be a JUDGE,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

One year later, Taylor and Cartwright had the afterparty for their Kentucky wedding catered by Hooters. The waitresses served up the chain’s signature wings during the late-night reception, and their Hooters uniforms were altered with “Brittany [hearts] Jax” logos, according to Delish.

Taylor and Cartwright’s love for Hooters has also spilled into Valentine’s Day. In February 2021, not long before Cruz was born, Cartwright revealed Taylor brought home a special takeout dinner for Valentine’s Day. “He drove to the closest Hooters for our Vday dinner, I have been craving this for so long! Lol my heart,” a then-pregnant Cartwright captioned a photo of two bags of Hooters takeout.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Teases New TV Project 2 Years After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit