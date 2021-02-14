‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Celebrate Valentine’s Day With At-Home Date Night

Vanderpump Rules couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright celebrated a sweet Valentine’s Day at home.

The former Bravo stars pulled out all the stops for a perfect date night alone just two months before they will become first-time parents.

Jax Taylor Set Up an Adorable Valentine’s Day Surprise for Brittany

Jax started Valentine’s Day a day early by sending his wife of nearly two years some sweet treats. On her Instagram story, Brittany revealed that the two were celebrating the holiday a day early because Jax was “leaving” on Valentine’s Day. The Kentucky beauty showed off a boxed layer cake that her husband had sent to her from Baby Bea’s Bakeshop in Los Angeles.

“He surprised me with my favorite cake,” Brittany said in a video shared with her followers. “I’m so happy.”

The white cake featured the message “Happy Valentine’s Day Brittany!” in bright pink icing. Jax also sent his wife a bunch of heart-shaped balloons, a vase of white roses, a candy apple, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

“He’s getting me with the food today,” Brittany joked.

She then showed two large bags of takeout from the fast food eatery Hooters, with the caption, “He drove to the closest Hooters for our Vday dinner, I have been craving this for so long! Lol my heart.”

Brittany also gave fans a peek at her Valentine’s Day surprise for Jax. The former SURver had a company come out to the couple’s Valley Village home to set up a big screen and speakers. Brittany also had an outdoor bed set up for a movie night with Jax, and she revealed that they would also get in the hot tub and pool for a late-night swim.

“For all my hormones he has to put up with, perfect date night,” Brittany captioned her video as the pair watched a movie on Netflix.

On his Instagram story, Jax revealed that he drove almost an hour to the closest Hooters to pick up Brittany’s favorite meal. He also shared a video of the couple’s date night by the pool.

“It’s date night,” he said. “We got our comfies, we got our blankets, we got our drinks, our snacks, chocolate-covered strawberries… we are ready.”

This Will Be Jax & Brittany’s Last Valentine’s Day Alone Because They Are Expecting Their 1st Child in Less Than 2 Months

Jax and Brittany’s second Valentine’s Day as a married couple was celebrated less than two months before they are due with their first baby. The couple will welcome a baby boy in April.

Even though they had an in-home date night due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jax and Brittany will likely count this as one of their best Valentine’s Days ever — perhaps even better than a past Valentine’s Day they spent in Hawaii– because so much thought and care was put into it.

In 2018, Brittany told Bravo.com, “My best Valentine’s was probably when Jax and I went to Hawaii. I could also count that as one of my worst because he was there for court.”