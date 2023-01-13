Jax Taylor Addresses Divorce Rumors From Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor set the record straight about his marriage on Instagram Live recently, telling Bravo fans that he and Brittany Cartwright are not getting separated.

Some fans had been speculating before the holidays that there was trouble in paradise due to the couple’s lack of photos on social media together, but Taylor assured them that the former “Vanderpump Rules” couple is doing well.

During Taylor’s Instagram Live, a portion of which was saved and shared on Reddit, he received questions from fans about a possible divorce and he replied, “Divorce? I don’t know why people are saying divorce, are people that bored at home they have to talk about divorce?”

He said firmly that he is “never getting a divorce,” repeating once more, “I don’t know who keeps saying I’m getting a divorce, why would I get a divorce?… I guess people are bored at the office they gotta make s*** up.”

Taylor then concluded that his and Cartwright’s marriage is “stronger than ever” and said they were considering the opposite of a divorce. “We’re probably gonna get remarried,” he shared.

There Had Been Speculation About the State of Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Marriage Due to Their Social Media Activity

Taylor’s comments about the state of his marriage came after fans speculated about the couple right before the holidays. According to The Sun, fans noticed that the former “Vanderpump Rules” stars hadn’t posted photos of themselves together for many weeks and that Taylor hadn’t been commenting on Cartwright’s photos.

They also said that Cartwright hadn’t commented on her husband’s photos since their family trip to Mexico in August. To add to that, Taylor notably stayed home in Los Angeles when Cartwright and their son Cruz took a week-long vacation in Kentucky. According to The Sun, Taylor said on Instagram Live that he needed a “break” from his family.

However, the pair posted several photos of their holidays together which appeared to put some speculation to rest.

Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Have Been Married for Over 3 Years Now & Share a Son Together

Cartwright and Taylor have been married since June 29, 2019, when they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Kentucky in front of friends, family, and many Bravolebrities.

As Cartwright mentioned in “Vanderpump Rules,” it had been her dream to get married at the Kentucky Castle hotel since she was a young girl and the venue was the one chosen for their wedding. Next to Cartwright on her big day were her VPR co-stars Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix, with Katie Maloney in the role of matron of honor.

Taylor had two best men, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, and had Kent’s now-ex Randall Emmett as a groomsman. In attendance for the big day were also several other Bravo stars, including Lauren Wirkus and Stephen McGee from the early “Summer House” seasons and Shep Rose from “Southern Charm.”

On April 12, 2021, Taylor and Cartwright became parents when they welcomed their son Cruz Michael.

