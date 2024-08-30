‘The Valley’ Fans May See Something So Messy on Season 2

Fans of “The Valley” will have a front-row seat to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s divorce drama, according to a new report.

On August 27, 2024, Cartwright filed for divorce from her husband of five years—and she reportedly had the papers served to him on camera, an insider told TMZ. The estranged exes are not filming scenes for their Bravo reality show together, but the outlet reported that a third party brought the documents to Taylor, possibly at his sports bar Jax’s Studio City, as Bravo’s cameras rolled.

In a thread posted to Reddit, fans weighed in on the divorce filing that was “conveniently” captured by Bravo days after Taylor exited an in-patient mental health treatment center.

“This was all planned by [Brittany] and the producers lol,” one Redditor speculated.

“Ya the timing is impeccable,” another agreed.

“That was completely planned/staged,” another wrote.

“This sure feels… orchestrated 🙄,” added another.

“Of course it happened on camera! These two are the lowest of the low. Can you imagine how Cruz is going to feel when he’s older and watches this?” another wrote, referencing the couple’s 3-year-old son.

“We’re about to watch a hellish mess unfold. Ugh, it would be so much more fun if not for poor Cruz,” another agreed.

“It’s gonna be so messy with lots of mudslinging. 🍿🍿🍿,” another fan predicted.

The Full Reason For Cartwright & Taylor’s Divorce Will Reportedly Be Revealed on ‘The Valley’

In her divorce filing, Cartwright cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her January 24, 2024 separation from Taylor, according to The Los Angeles Times. The Kentucky native also requested primary custody of the couple’s son, Cruz Cauchi.

An insider told People magazine that Cartwright filed for divorce marriage “in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle” the exes have been in. “There’s a lot that has transpired over the past few months that she could not look past,” the source claimed. “This decision wasn’t made lightly.”

TMZ’s source claimed that viewers may be surprised by what transpired between the estranged couple, noting that Taylor “may not be the true villain in this split.” The outlet also shared that Taylor thinks Cartwright has a “dark side” to her that viewers haven’t yet seen and that the full reason for the divorce is a “heavy one.”

Jax Taylor Agrees It’s Time to Divorce

It’s not clear if Taylor was blindsided by the divorce paperwork. But he is reportedly in agreement that it’s time to end the marriage. On August 28, a source told Page Six, “Jax is 100 percent on board with moving forward with the divorce. Their vicious cycles needed to stop for the sake of their son.”

“He’s been checked out from the marriage for a long time now,” the insider added of Taylor. “He just wants to have an amicable co-parent relationship.”

Taylor’s new stance is far from what he said just one year ago. In March 2023, the Bravo star told People magazine that he didn’t “believe” in divorce. “I don’t believe in divorce. My parents didn’t get divorced,” he said in an interview. “I don’t believe in that.”

“Marriage is work,” Taylor added at the time. “ I’m not saying every day is amazing. There’s good days and there’s bad days, but that’s marriage, and that’s what makes your relationship stronger. We love hard. We fight hard. It’s amazing.”

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Shares Photo From Secret Wedding