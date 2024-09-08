Jax Taylor Reveals New Living Situation 6 Months After Split From Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor no longer lives in his Valley Village home.

On September 6, “The Valley” star revealed on his podcast that he has moved out of the house he bought with wife Brittany Cartwright in 2019. The move came days after Cartwright filed for divorce from her husband of five years, and more than six months after they originally separated.

Addressing the divorce filing for the first time on the “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany” podcast, Taylor said he didn’t “blame” Cartwright at all for their separation, which was announced last February. “I can’t believe she’s been with me this long as it is. That she stayed, to be honest,” he said.

But he admitted he was shocked when Cartwright moved out of the house with the couple’s 3-year-old son, Cruz. “When she decided to leave, I was kind of in shock. I shouldn’t have been in shock, but I was in shock,” he said. “She’s like ‘I got an Airbnb, I’m out of here’ and I’m like ‘OK.’ And then people were coming at me like. ‘Why did you leave? I’m like, ‘She got an Airbnb and just took off.’ I had no idea she was even doing this.”

“So people were kind of giving me a hard time about that, like why didn’t you give her the house?“ Taylor added. “I definitely would have and now I have. I have moved out. So, I moved out, got my own place which is weird. I haven’t lived on my own in 10 years.”

Taylor and Cartwright purchased their modern farmhouse-style home in 2019 for $1.9 million, per HGTV Canada. The new construction build was purchased around the same time that fellow VPR couples Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix and Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney bought similar homes in the same neighborhood. All three couples have since broken up.

Brittany Cartwright Claimed Jax Taylor Refused to Leave Their House

Taylor and Cartwright’s split was addressed on the first season of their Bravo reality show ‘The Valley,” in the episode titled “Opening Bars, Closing Chapters.”

In the finale episode, the Kentucky native revealed that she had moved out of her home and into a rental. “So, about six weeks ago, I separated from Jax,” Cartwright said in a confessional at the end of the episode. “I moved into an Airbnb with Cruz because Jax would not leave the house. I just feel like that shows how selfish Jax is. The fact that I had to move out with Cruz instead of him moving out. Especially being from Kentucky, a man doesn’t do that.”

After filming for “The Valley” wrapped, Cartwright told People magazine that Taylor thought she would return home after a couple of days. She ultimately moved back and forth into multiple Airbnbs.

“He’s still at the house,” Cartwright said of Taylor in April. “And I’ve been staying in different Airbnbs for months at a time. Trust me, I told him he could stay in the Airbnb that I pay for, but he doesn’t want to leave the house. So, it’s tough. But I still go back to the house whenever [he isn’t] there. I’ll go back and stay. That is my house. It’s tough.”

Jax Taylor Moved Out of His Home After Going to a Mental Health Treatment Facility

In an interview, Taylor told The Daily Dish that his Valley Village abode was his “dream house.” “I love my house. I’m so blessed and I’m so fortunate that Brittany found it,” he said. “It’s just a dream to be living in that home. It’s like, that’s the kind of place that people like, rent on Airbnb.”

While it took him six months, Taylor moved out of his dream home shortly after a 30-day stay at a mental health treatment facility.

In photos posted by the Daily Mail.com on August 28, Taylor was seen loading boxes and other items into his black pickup truck parked outside of his Valley Village home. It is unclear if Taylor’s move-out will be shown in the second season of “The Valley,” which was still filming as of September 2024. In late August, Taylor was served divorce papers as cameras rolled, an insider told TMZ.