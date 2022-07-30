Jax Taylor Announces Major Career Move With Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor gave a major career update to fans.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced a joint exit from the Bravo reality show in December 2020, and since that time, fans have been wondering if they will return to TV or do something else.

In November 2021, Taylor told “Access” he would be “open” to open to returning to TV in a reality show about parenting or the life that he lives “right now,” while Cartwright teased future projects.

“There are definitely things that are in the works,” she said at the time. “It just, things take time and it’s a process, you know? …We’re definitely, we’re definitely shopping around and definitely looking into different ideas and different things”

Taylor also teased that he wrote a children’s book in tribute to his late father, Ronald Cauchi, so his 1-year-old son, Cruz, can learn more about the life of his grandfather that he never got to meet.

“I did an homage, kind of a like a love letter, to my son about my father,” Taylor said. ”I’m really, really proud of it. It should be coming out the summer of 2022.

While the TV projects and book haven’t happened yet, in a recent Instagram Live, Taylor gave fans a major update on what’s next.

Jax Taylor Revealed He Will Soon Host a Podcast With His Wife Brittany Cartwright

On July 26, 2022, Taylor popped online for an Instagram Live while driving home from an appointment. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star answered multiple questions from fans, including several about what he is now doing for a living.

“What am I doing for a living? I have a lemonade stand on the weekends…. Come by!” he cracked. “It’s a great lemonade stand, it’s fresh, too. That’s the gig right now.”

Taylor then got serious as he dropped big news about him and Cartwright.

“We are doing a podcast,” Taylor revealed. “It will be out—I don’t want to talk about it too much yet because obviously still getting it all worked out but I just heard back from my manager, our podcast will be out very shortly.”

“Brittany and I are doing a podcast,” he continued. “We’re really excited about it. I want to get that going as soon as possible. I’ll let you guys know when the podcast [will be up]. We’re just getting set up… This is just something fun that Brittany and I wanted to do.”

Taylor said the podcast is still untitled, but that it will feature guests and cover a “broad” variety of topics.

“I know everybody’s been doing a podcast but I really enjoy coming on here and talking about just everyday life, parenting stuff, just hot topics… whatever, in the moment. I just like talking,” he said. “I think it would just be fun to talk about some parenting stuff, just kind of what’s going on in the world today, how we’re dealing with it, reality if you want. I guess it will be a little bit of everything.”

Taylor also gave an update on his book and teased a return to television.

“We got a few TV projects in the works,” he told fans. “We got a couple things in the works. My book’s getting ready to come out. I got a children’s book getting ready to come out, I just got a message about that so, got a few things coming out. Can’t wait.”

Taylor revealed that he would love to do a tour once his book is published.

“I see that Lala [Kent] and …Stassi [Schroeder] and …I was part of Stassi and Beau’s book tour and we had so much fun,” Taylor said. “The book tours, they seem like a lot of fun, you get to interact with everybody, it’s very hands-on. And it’s an excuse to meet everybody and talk to everybody”.

Jax Taylor Teased a Future Tell-All About His VPR Days

When speaking about his soon-to-be-released book, Taylor explained that he wanted to start with something “different.”

“My book is a children’s book,” he said. “I know everybody’s done a book, but I got a children’s book and think you guys are really gonna like it. It’s a letter from a father to a son. And I think it’s a really, really cool book. It’s a little different.”

“I think I will do a [memoir type] book at one point but I think a children’s book, just because of being a father, was important to do,” he explained.

“I think one day, maybe in a few years, I’ll maybe get together and do a Vanderpump tell-all or something book,” the former SUR bartender added. “I think now is a little bit too soon to try to do something like that but maybe down the line I would do something like that…although it could not be a good idea, it depends on how you look at it. Kind of a dirty secrets kind of thing or something. That could be kind of fun.”

This is not the first time Taylor has hinted that he would consider writing a tell-all about his years on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Maybe I’ll wait another year or so and I’ll do a tell-all,” he told fans in a Q&A in early 2021, per Reality Blurb. “I’ve got nine years worth of s*** to talk about. I would make it about the s*** that happened on the show. I probably won’t have any friends after that, but whatever.”

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars have already penned books, including Stassi Schroeder, who made the New York Times Bestseller list with her books “Next Level Basic,” and “ Off With My Head” ). Lala Kent (‘Give Them Lala”), Kristen Doute (“He’s Making You Crazy”), and Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix (“Fancy AF Cocktails”) are all also published authors.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Reveals He Wrote a Children’s Book