‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Reveals Her Relationship Has Changed During Pregnancy

Brittany Cartwright said her marriage to Jax Taylor is even stronger now that they are expecting their first baby., a little boy due in April.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, 32, opened up about her marriage in a new interview with E! News.

Brittany told the outlet that her husband of nearly two years has really “stepped it up” to help her get through what has been a difficult pregnancy.

“This pregnancy has been rough. I’m not going to lie,” the former SURver said. “The all-day nausea and vomiting, heartburn, carpal tunnel—I’ve had it all!”

Brittany, who has experienced morning sickness even into her third trimester, credited Jax with being supportive and taking care of her on the bad days.

“Jax has really stepped it up and has been an amazing support,” she said. “ He’s the first one to run to the bathroom when I’m sick. [He] will put a towel under my knees and get me a cold wash cloth for my neck. [Jax] has even learned how to use the dishwasher and has been doing the dishes regularly.”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Marriage Has Strengthened Since Fans Last Saw Them on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Last season on the Bravo reality show, fans were concerned for the couple when Jax was experiencing severe mood swings. Series star Lisa Vanderpump even called out her former employee after he sent rage texts to several cast members last season.

Brittany has defended her husband– “He goes through these ups and downs, emotional waves, as you know,” she told Us Weekly in 2020 – but LVP was not having it. On the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 finale, the restaurant owner warned an unhappy Jax that his reckless behavior and bad choices could end up affecting his marriage.

“You have a habit of self-destruction,” Lisa told Jax, per E! News. “You’ve got a beautiful woman, you’ve got every chance in life. Now, pull it together, go see somebody, talk to them and realize how lucky you are!”

Jax & Brittany’s Cartwright Celebrated Their Happy New Chapter by Posing For a Stunning Maternity Photoshoot

Jax and Brittany have come a long way since then. The former Vanderpump Rules stars have long talked about their desire to become parents, and their focus now seems to be on the impending arrival of their son.

To celebrate the upcoming arrival of their baby, the two reality stars dressed in black for a glam photo session taken by celebrity photographer Patty Othon. Jax wore a black suit jacket and slacks, while Brittany stunned in a form-fitting black dress that showed off her third-trimester bump.

In the caption to an Instagram post featuring photos from the shoot, Jax shared a touching message for his baby boy.

“My son, my wish for you is simple,” he wrote. “Have the very best life imaginable, live like you will never grow old, laugh, giggle, cry if you must. Play as hard as you work; make time for the people and things that you adore, may you always have happy dreams that wake you up with a smile on your face. And that you always, always know that you are loved more than you could ever imagine. Words cannot describe how much we love you already, we have waited our whole lives for you. We are counting the minutes till you arrive.”

Fans have noticed the change in Jax now that he is about to become a father.

“You have come so far Jax,” one commenter wrote. “Your Dad would be so proud of you! God bless you both and that beautiful baby boy.”

