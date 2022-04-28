Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Currently Filming New TV Show: Report

Jax Taylor— or someone who is working for him—may have leaked some big news.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star, who, alongside his wife Brittany Cartwright, announced his exit from the Bravo reality show in December 2020 after eight seasons, recently launched a new Instagram page called Jax’s Closet, on which he is selling off new and gently worn clothing and other items.

Taylor teased the venture on his Instagram stories and noted that he was not personally running the marketplace page — but there was one now-deleted comment from the moderator about a future endeavor that fans zeroed in on.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Moderator of the Jax’s Closet Instagram Page Revealed That Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Working on a New TV Show

On the Jax’s Closet Instagram account, there were initially comments allowed on the listings for gently used Yeezys, sweatshirts, and shoe bags. In the comment section to a listing for a vintage “Late Show With David Letterman” sweatshirt, a fan asked, “Will Brittany have a page like this to sell her stuff?”

The now-deleted response from the official Jax’s Closet OG page read: “Yes… she’s really busy right now. They are both shooting a new show so trying to help them with this. It’s a bit chaotic but if you take advantage of it you can get some really cool stuff from each of them.”

All of the comments were later turned off for the posts on Jax’s Closet and the bio was changed to read: “DM for any questions regarding — sizing, pricing, shipping. Any comments not pertaining to items will be blocked and reported.” The page now states that all items have been sold.

But fans on Reddit were quick to weigh in on the slip-up from the moderator, whom many think is Taylor himself.

“Omg look at the comment on the letterman sweatshirt post. It claims him & Britt are very busy shooting a show so they can’t do a page for her yet,” one Redditor wrote.

“Yes Britt is shown directing people to organize piles of clothes for her and shopping on Rodeo Drive, she’s soooo busy,” another commented, in a reference to Cartwright’s recent Instagram stories. “He only put that comment on the new show so articles/social media would pick it up, speculate and he can try to get some momentum. He is desperate. I think the Vanderpump OGs are going to start filming again soon… plus they were all living their best lives at Coachella, which I’m sure makes him bitter.”

“Jax has been trying to speak this new show into existence before the ink dried on his termination paperwork, God bless him. It really doesn’t appear that manifesting is going to make this a reality fortunately,” another commenter chimed in.

Taylor Has Been Talking About His Return to TV For a While Now

It has been more than a year since Taylor exited “Vanderpump Rules,” but he has long said he hoped to return to TV at some point.

In a 2021 interview on the Daddy Issues podcast with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson, Taylor teased that he was “not walking away from TV.” “I’m reaching out to different networks,” he said on the podcast. “There’s some things going on that we’re talking about.”

He also teased a potential reality TV return in a video interview with “Access” as he revealed that he’d be open to doing something that’s “in the middle of Vanderpump and Housewives.”

“We’ve had people follow us for the last 10 years, so there’s a whole generation that’s followed us,” Taylor explained in the interview, adding that longtime “Vanderpump Rules” fans may want to see “what’s going on” with him and his wife today.

And in a Twitter post, Taylor explained why he still lives in California after complaining that doesn’t want to raise his family there — and it all has to do with TV opportunities.

“Because we got new projects in the works here… [TV] will be back soon. Only reason why I am still here,” Taylor tweeted in March 2022.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Reveals He Wrote a Children’s Book