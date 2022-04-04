Fans Dragged Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright for Instagram Caption

Fans criticized Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, former “Vanderpump Rules” stars, for their Instagram caption.

Over the weekend Taylor and Cartwright traveled to Florida for the wedding of a friend. But it was a caption on a photo of the married couple together on April 3, 2022, that raised the eyebrows of fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are ‘Sick’ of Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s ‘Disingenuous & Overdone’ Public Display of Affection

The caption, written under a smiling photo of Cartwright with Taylor kissing her face, said, “Having the best time in Florida watching our friends get married with my best friend, my partner in crime, my soulmate.. I love you with all my heart and I couldn’t imagine my life with out you. Thanks for making Cruz and I so happy…. We love you.”

Fans were not happy with the signs of affection though and took to Reddit to share their thoughts in a thread titled, “I am so sick of these captions by Jax and Brittany. It is so disingenuous and overdone, it makes me roll my eyes”

“I agree. Posts like these in general by normal people on social media are so cringey and make me roll my eyes,” someone wrote on the forum.

“This is social media,” someone wrote. “All the pretty smiles, fillers, and filters. All forced. Just for a like.”

“Do they think we all forgot how they behaved on the show…?” someone asked. “This man cheated on her with her cast mate, with an elderly woman in the same room, and then talked ad nauseam about how unattractive she was and how disinterested in her he was. Then after she forgave him, he broke up with her moments after having sex. But yeah no for sure – soul mates, partner in crime, love of his life, blah blah blah.”

Another fan commented writing, “I’ve been rewatching and it’s so so so hard when I remember they’re not only still together, but have a child. How!!! There’s no way he doesn’t still treat her like absolute s*** the whole thing is wild. It BLOWS MY MIND in season 7 jax is “better” and he’s going to propose and him and Brittany are trashing James and Raquel and jax is like ‘what kind of woman would stay and tolerate a man like that?!’ UMMMMMM! The delusion kills me hahahahah.”

“generally if you have to display this much affection via social media, it’s all a front for their actual unhappiness,” someone pointed out.

“Even without this kind of soppy garbage on sm I wouldn’t believe they were happy. Jax is Jax and he wasn’t into marrying her before the wedding. Nothing has changed in who they are or their relationship,” another fan wrote.

“It’s painfully obvious overcompensation,” someone said.

“And the fakest couple award goes to KFC And Ajax,” a fan wrote. “ahhh hello did you think we were born yesterday I am imagining what home life is with these two I’m sure they go to their neutral corners meaning one in one room and the other in another room and don’t have to deal with each other until they’re seen out in public with some more fake love crap it just makes me sick to my stomach they need to get a life without each other.”

Brittany Cartwright Went to the ER for an Allergic Reaction Ahead of Her Friends Wedding

On Sunday, April April 3, 2022, Taylor posted a video to his Instagram Stories telling fans that Cartwright had suffered an allergic reaction to fruit.

“We are in Florida right now, currently at an emergency room,” Taylor said in the video. “Yep, that’s right. Brittany is in the emergency room. Things are happening. She’s allergic to kiwi, we just found out,” he added.

Cartwright later updated her fans on her own Instagram Story. “Leave it to me to get an allergic reaction and end up in the emergency room on my friend’s wedding day. After an IV I’m fine.”

