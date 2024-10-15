Bravo Star Says ‘It’s Scary’ Being on His Own Following Split From Wife

“The Valley” star Jax Taylor is opening up about his breakup from his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, the mother of his 3-year-old son, Cruz.

While speaking to Us Weekly on October 11, Taylor acknowledged that Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024 after eight months of separation. He said he was taking the situation “day by day” as “divorce isn’t easy.”

In addition, he explained why he decided to stay at an in-patient mental health facility for a month.

“My mental health, it took a beating. You know, divorce is like a death. I needed a check in,” said Taylor during the Us Weekly interview.

He also said he is not thinking about dating following his separation. Taylor said he is currently focusing on his son and “being healthy.” In addition, he said he is not used to being single, as he began dating Cartwright in 2015.

“I haven’t been on my own in 10 years so this is a new thing for me. And it’s like it’s scary. So I’m just kind of getting used to it,” said Taylor to the publication.

In addition, Taylor said he was nervous for how fans will react to his behavior in the upcoming second season of “The Valley.”

“I’m very worried about how I’m going to come across. Because there were some very dark moments for me. Very, very dark,” said Taylor during the Us Weekly interview.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Decision to File for Divorce in a September 2024 Interview With Us Weekly

Cartwright discussed her decision to divorce Taylor in a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly. The Kentucky native, who wed Taylor in 2018, said she did not expect to file for divorce when she separated from her estranged husband in January 2024.

“I really wanted to try everything I possibly could to save my marriage and to keep my family together. And it’s just been a rollercoaster of emotions. A lot of ups. A lot, a lot of downs,” said Cartwright to Us Weekly.

She also said that despite the hardships in her relationship with Taylor, she has “gotten so much stronger throughout all of this.”

“I’m just really feeling confident in my decision,” said Cartwright to Us Weekly.

Brittany Cartwright Said She Does Not ‘Need a Boyfriend Right Now’ in an October 2024 Interview

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2024, Cartwright shared her thoughts about dating following her split from Taylor. She said while she is “open to whatever, ” she does not “need a boyfriend right now.” She said she would like to focus her attention on herself and her child. Cartwright also suggested she may not be in the right mindset to embark on a romantic relationship.

“A lot has happened to me recently. So I got a lot going on. So you know, we’ll see what happens,” said Cartwright to Access Hollywood.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Cartwright also shared how she has been able to navigate her separation from Taylor.

“I’m just always trying to stay positive. Be as strong as I possibly can. And just focus on what’s important. ‘Cause, you know, my son is the most important thing ever. And I need to put myself first for once,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright also shared that she has received support from her “Valley” co-stars.

“My castmates, they are actually my friends first because the reason we even had this show is because we’re all real friends, so they have literally been amazing for me. They are there for me 24/7. They are checking on me everyday,” said Cartwright during the Access Hollywood interview.

“The Valley” season 2 does not yet have a release date.