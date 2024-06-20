Bravo Star Says Estranged Wife Recently Asked If They Should Have a Sexual Encounter

“The Valley” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are sharing how they are navigating their separation.

While recording the June 20 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Taylor shared that he celebrated Father’s Day with Cartwright and their 3-year-old son, Cruz, in Huntington Beach, California. Cartwright interjected that she knows some fans might find their decision to take an overnight trip together perplexing amid their separation. She quipped that she and Taylor also “don’t understand” their behavior.

The estranged couple also repeatedly stated that they “are in a weird relationship.” Taylor stated that “the other day [Cartwright] asked [him] if [they] should have sex or not.”

“I mean — I don’t even know where they are right now … It was just so weird that you were like, ‘Should we have sex right now?'” continued Taylor.

Cartwright did not deny Taylor’s claim.

“I think that you just really want people to know,” said Cartwright with a laugh.

Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Discussed Their Relationship

Cartwright and Taylor discussed their relationship in the June 7 episode of “When Reality Hit with Jax and Brittany.” Cartwright stated that her dynamic with her estranged husband is very “up and down.”

She explained that she wants her and Taylor to remain a family unit to provide a sense of normalcy for Cruz. The Kentucky native stated that while she has usually stayed at an AirBnb following her January 2024 separation, she does sometimes spend time at her and Taylor’s Valley Village home.

“I’ll stay at the house. Because Cruz is here. We’ll be playing together. We still like to do family things together,” said the 35-year-old. “I know it seems very weird. But then there’s other days where we fight really bad. And sometimes we can’t even see each other.”

Taylor chimed in that he does not believe his situation with Cartwright is “weird.”

“This is what we want. This is own marriage. This is our decisions. This is what is working for us,” said Taylor.

He also explained that he and Cartwright “are trying to exhaust everything else” before divorcing.

“We’re trying to live separately. We’re trying to possibly date other people,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor Said He Was Not Dating Following His Separation

Taylor has been spotted with model Paige Woolen several times in May and June. While recording the May 31 episode of “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Taylor reacted to rumors and he was dating Woolen.

“I am not, I repeat, not dating anybody,” said the 44-year-old. “I seen out with someone. It was strictly just lunch.”

He also stated that he did not know if he was ready to date following his separation. In addition, he stated that he and Cartwright have agreed that they can date other individuals amid their separation.

“We have a couple rules with it. But other than that, this is what we are exploring,” said Taylor.

He also stated that he and his wife want to focus on Cruz. The father of one stated that he and Cartwright have refrained from arguing in front of their son after their separation.

“The most important thing is our son,” stated the former “Vanderpump Rules” star. “We just want to make sure that we are good parents to him.”