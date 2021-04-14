Why Did Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Name Their Son Cruz Cauchi?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright welcomed their first baby, a son they named Cruz Michael Cauchi. The former Vanderpump Rules couple shared photos of their newborn on Instagram hours after welcoming him on April 12.

In an interview with E! News, Brittany revealed she was in labor for nearly 27 hours and she said her delivery of baby Cruz was one of “the hardest things” she has ever done.

“But it was definitely the most beautiful and rewarding thing,” she added. “It was all so amazing and now having him in my arms I couldn’t imagine life without him!”

Jax added that his “dad instincts kicked in” immediately after his son was born. “I now know this is the role I was born to play,” he said.

Jax & Brittany Revealed Why They Named Their Son Cruz Michael Cauchi

In the interview, the new parents also explained the meaning of their son’s name. The couple admitted that they thought they were having a girl at first, so they had a girl’s name picked out eraly on and that it took them longer to decide on a boy’s name once they had their gender reveal.

“I was probably around five months pregnant when we finally decided on Cruz,” Brittany told E!. “Cruz means ‘cross,’ and coming from a religious family I thought that was amazing. I also, of course, think it’s super cute and goes with Cauchi so perfectly.”

The former SURVer added that they decided to go with Jax’s real last name for their family, instead of Taylor.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Cauchi is Jax’s real last name,” she said. “His late father’s last name is Cauchi so of course, we wanted to continue his legacy with our son and family. Michael is Jax’s middle name and his uncle/godfather’s name. As an added plus, Michael has always been my mom’s favorite boy’s name ever so she was so excited.”

The idea to use the Cauchi last name in tribute to Jax’s father Ronald Cauchi, who died in 2017 after a battle with cancer, was made even before Brittany became pregnant.

Jax, who changed his last name from Jason Cauchi to Jax Taylor when he was a young model, previously told Entertainment Tonight that he and Brittany would go by his legal last name in tribute to his late father.

“It’ll be our family name,” Jax said before he and Brittany were married. “For sure — our kids will have my last name.”

Jax & Brittany’s Baby’s Name Was Leaked Ahead of His Birth

Although the couple tried to keep their baby’s first name a secret, their close friend Tom Schwartz spilled the beans last month. Following a baby shower held for Jax and Brittany at Tom and Katie Maloney-Schwartz’ house last month, the TomTom partner posted an Instagram photo that teased the first name of the Cauchi’s baby.

In a screenshot shared by the Blocked_by_Jax Instagram account, Tom posted a photo of baby clothing embroidered with the word ”Cruzing” on them. The TomTom partner tagged expectant couple Jax and Brittany in the since-deleted post, according to The Sun, which had many fans assuming the baby’s name would be Cruz.

Tom Schwartz reacted to the birth of Jax and Brittany’s baby on Instagram. “Sending all the love to young Cruz & family,” he wrote.

Baby Cruz is the latest newborn in the Vanderpump Rules baby boom. He’ll have instant “girlfriends” with Stassi Schroeder’s baby daughter Hartford, Lala Kent’s newborn daughter Ocean, and Scheana Shay’s soon-to-be-born baby girl.

