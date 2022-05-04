Jax Taylor Catches Heat for ‘Staged’ Photo

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright left “Vanderpump Rules” after season 8 but fans of the show have continued to follow the former Bravo stars’ lives and the couple has often come under fire for their posts on social media.

This Sunday, Taylor and Cartwright were pictured heading out on a date night by the Daily Mail, which wrote an article about the couple’s night out titled, “Jax Taylor tenderly holds hands with his beaming wife Brittany Cartwright as they enjoy a date night in LA.” According to the publication, the couple was snapped heading to dinner at popular celebrity restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood.

However, the photo and title of the article were soon shared on social media, where fans criticized the couple, accusing them of “staging” the photo.

The Couple Was Heavily Criticized on Reddit for the Photo & Article

A screenshot of the article was shared on Reddit and it soon garnered nearly 300 responses criticizing the couple, with several accusing them of calling the paparazzi themselves and “staging” the photo. One person wrote, “This looks so staged…these are their ‘oh haaaaiiii’ stage faces.” Someone else agreed, “This is exactly it. Even I know the place to go if you want to get noticed is Craig’s. A lot of A-List celebrities go there so there are always paps hanging around.”

Someone wrote that Craig’s has a “secret entrance/exit to go in if you don’t want to get paped. So they chose this.” Another said, “you know they called the paps on themselves. look at their faces! their faces/smiles look like they were ready for them to be there lol.” One person wrote, “This ‘news article’ is so staged it hurts.” Another agreed, “Exactly.. if people didn’t wanna be seen, they wouldn’t. Plenty of celebs go under the radar and these guys are d list at best.”

Other VPR fans criticized the couple’s looks, with a few mentioning that Cartwright had already worn the dress. One person said, “Not that lunch lady dress again.” Another person wrote, “She really decided to wear that dress again… huh..” Someone pointed out that it seemed as though Taylor was walking in front of Cartwright, stating, “look how he walks – in front of KFC – dude…….”

A few other comments were made regarding the article’s choice of words, with one person commenting, “‘Beaming’ they both look creepy af.” Someone else said, “What about this could be described as ‘tenderly’? He looks like he’s dragging her along.” Another agreed, “Jax Taylor and the word ‘tenderly’ are two words that should never be in the same sentence.”

The Couple Recently Celebrated Their Son’s 1st Birthday

Earlier in April, Taylor and Cartwright celebrated their son’s first birthday with a baseball-themed party. The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi on April 12, 2021, and the baby boy’s first birthday was a huge, extravagant affair. The married couple’s backyard was decked out as a ballpark filled with red, white and blue balloons along with letters spelling “Cruz’s Rookie Year.”

The event was attended by many of the couple’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars and their babies. There was a ball pit set up for the young ones while an “Adult Dug Out” featured alcoholic beverages. Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark attended the event along with their young daughter Hartford. Other “Vanderpump Rules” babies were also present: Summer Moon, the daughter of Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, and Lala Kent’s 1-year-old daughter Ocean.

