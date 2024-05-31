Jax Taylor Posts Brittany Cartwright’s Texts Amid Separation

“The Valley” star Jax Taylor let his Instagram followers see text messages written by Brittany Cartwright.

Reality Blurb reported that Taylor uploaded a screenshot of text messages between him and his estranged wife about their 3-year-old son, Cruz. The May 28 Instagram Story shows that Cartwright asked to see how her estranged husband dressed Cruz for preschool. Taylor sent a picture of their son. He also inquired whether she approved of Cruz’s outfit.

“Yea he looks so handsome,” wrote Cartwright in response.

Taylor also captioned the post, writing that Cartwright wanted to know how he was dressing Cruz because she was out of town.

“Even though [mom’s] away for work we still get the outfit approval!” wrote the father of one.

Brittany Cartwright Mentioned Issues in Her Marriage to Jax Taylor

According to Reality Blurb, Cartwright hinted that fans are not aware of the severity of her issues with Taylor. In a May 26 Instagram Story, Cartwright shared a video that featured a fan saying they disapproved of Taylor’s treatment toward his now-estranged wife during the production of “The Valley” season 1.

“Thank you, [and] just imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors,” captioned Cartwright.

While recording an April 2024 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cartwright shared that she decided to separate from Taylor after they had a heated argument in January 2024. In addition, she stated she has been staying at Airbnbs because Taylor was too “stubborn” to move out of their shared Valley Village home.

The reality television personality also said she did not know if she would mend her marriage.

“He would have to do a lot of work to change my mind,” said Cartwright.

In addition, she suggested that she is interested in dating. She stated, however, that she has been unable to have a productive conversation about exploring potential romantic partners with Taylor.

“It’s hard to have a conversation with Jax. You can’t just sit down and have like a meaningful conversation with him. It always turns into an argument. He always gets defensive,” said the Kentucky native.

Jax Taylor Denied He Is Dating Paige Woolen

Dating rumors began circulating after Taylor was spotted spending time with model Paige Woolen. Taylor addressed the dating rumors on the May 31 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits.” He stated he is “not dating anybody.”

“I was seen out with someone. It was strictly just lunch,” said Taylor.

He stated, however, that he and Cartwright have had conversations about dating other individuals. The 44-year-old said that they are both fine with the other “exploring” romantic options.

“We’re trying to exhaust everything before we have to go down the divorce road,” said Taylor. “If that so be the case. But as of right now, we are both on the same page with dating other people. That is okay.”

Taylor also stated that he and his estranged wife are focused on their son’s well-being amid their separation.

“We want to make sure that we are good parents to him. You know, we don’t argue or anything like that in front of him. And we don’t want that to ever happen. And that’s kind of why we separated,” said the reality television personality.