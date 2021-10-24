Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Teaming Up With Lisa Vanderpump for new Reality Show: Rumor

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright could be back on television sometime in 2022. The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars are rumored to be in talks to be rebooting their former spinoff “Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky,” which aired on Bravo back in 2017.

The rumor comes to the internet courtesy of an anonymous tip sent in to DeuxMoi. “Have a friend who works in development in Peacock. They’re currently working on a rebook of ‘Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky’ — the show will follow the two as they leave Los Angeles behind and buy an old farmhouse in Brittany’s hometown to restore,” the anonymous email posted to DeuxMoi’s Instagram Stories on October 23, 2021, read. You can see the post on Reddit here.

Neither Jax nor Brittany have spoken out about the rumors that they’re going to return to television. However, they’ve done what they can to stay relevant over the past couple of months. In fact, Jax got Botox on live television, according to Us Weekly. On the October 18, 2021, episode of “The Doctors,” Jax explained, “I’m in the entertainment world, I’m on TV a lot. I’m investing in my face. I’m not getting any younger, so whatever I can do to keep the youth and make me feel good inside and outside, I’m going to do.”

Could this have been a clue that Jax and Brittany are going to be back on television in the not-so-distant future? It’s possible. This report comes on the heels of rumors that Jax is going to be joining the new cast of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Is Supposedly Producing the New Show

The anonymous email to DeuxMoi claimed that Lisa Vanderpump would be producing Jax and Brittany’s new show — and some of Jax’s former “Vanderpump Rules” cast mates will supposedly be making appearances. The rumored show is set to air on Peacock.

“This is part of a larger move to get more real estate shows on Peacock, and they feel like it might do well based on the success of Bravo’s frequent marathons of ‘Chrisley Knows Best,'” the anonymous source shared.

If the rumors are true, it sounds like fans will know before the end of the year. “Jax has been told to keep it quiet, but he’s already dropping hints on IG Live. Should be officially announced within the next few weeks,” the rest of the email reads.

The majority of fans commenting on a Reddit thread about the rumored new show aren’t thrilled with the news — and many have said that they won’t tune in.

“No thanks…unless I need a cure for insomnia,” one Redditor commented.

“This is a bummer. I was enjoying thinking of Jax being broke,” added another.

“If this is true, I’m not watching it,” another comment read.

Jax Was Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in 2020

According to Variety, Jax Taylor was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” back in 2020. At the time, Jax’s co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired after an apparent racist incident involving former Sur employee, Faith Stowers. Jax was accused of something similar, according to Us Weekly.

Interestingly, Jax announced his departure from the show on social media, and didn’t make mention of being fired.

“The last 8 years on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of ‘Vanderpump Rules,'” Jax captioned a now-deleted Instagram post, according to Elite Daily.

“We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our ‘Vanderpump’ castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can’t wait for to share what we have planned,” he added.

During his appearance on “The Doctors,” Jax discussed his “Vanderpump Rules” exit. “I just think it was time for my wife and I to move on. I’m 42 years old, I am a father now. Just the idea of going back to that world, and going back to the arguing and the fighting with people half my age — it was a lot of anxiety,” he said, according to OK! magazine.

