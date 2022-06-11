Jax Taylor Says He Needs Surgery ‘so Bad’

Jax Taylor took to Twitter on June 8, 2022, to share that he needs surgery on his feet. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star sent a tweet to cable television network TLC, sharing that he’d be a great candidate for the show, “My Feet Are Killing Me.”

“I need to be on this.. I need bunion surgery so bad.. sign me up,” Taylor tweeted in response to a TLC ad for the show. Taylor received a reply from one of the show’s stars, Dr. Ebonie Vincent.

“Men definitely can suffer from bunions too! @TLC I’d love to help you out with those feet of yours,” Vincent tweeted, to which Taylor replied, “Sign me up.”

‘My Feet Are Killing Me’ Is on its Fourth Season

The TLC show appears to be fairly popular amongst viewers as it has been renewed four times.

“Patients of Dr. Brad Schaeffer, Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Sarah Haller undergo surgery to have their feet radically transformed and their lives changed forever,” reads TLC’s description of the program.

Season 4 has been filled with all different types of podiatry issues from someone suffering from “twisty toes” to a patient with a “Hammerhead foot.” On June 1, 2022, an episode titled “Horse Heels” featured a woman who had been using “medical tape used on horses” to wrap her feet.

Taylor received some positive feedback on his tweets from people who know how painful bunions can be.

“Yeah my dad had that trouble with bunions he finally gave in and had them remove (sic),” one person tweeted in response to the former reality star.

“Jax I had bilateral bunionectomy done in 2013 no regrets! Good luck,” another tweet read.

Taylor’s Feet Were the Subject of a Reddit Thread in 2020

In November 2020, a Reddit user shared a photo of the bottom of Taylor’s foot. The picture was of someone’s television, snapped during an episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

In the still, Taylor is chatting with Brittany Cartwright while they both sat on a couch. Taylor had one of his bare feet up on the coffee table and the bottom of his foot was visible to the camera. Several people commented on the post about Taylor’s foot.

“It looks like it’s rotting,” one person wrote.

“Seriously. My first thought is that he has diabetes. But he’s not fat, so he must eat nothing but sugar then workout all day everyday to burn off the calories,” someone else added.

“They look mascerated which is just a fancy term for when your skin wrinkles from being submerged in water for too long… bacteria loves that shit but usually people’s feet are wet between the toes rather than the bottoms so I’m kinda stumped. But besides that yeah they dirty af and he’s got a nice sized bunion and hammertoes,” a third comment read.

“Has anyone ever noticed that when they pan out on him walking, he looks like he’s pigeon toed? Something is off about his gait,” a fourth Redditor said.

“It’s from playing hockey his whole life for sure. My husband played baseball for 30 years and he has awful callouses on his feet. I always gift him lotion in his Christmas stocking lol,” another user commented.

