Jax Taylor Says New Castmate Is ‘Not a Good Guy’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor will be starring in the upcoming E! reality series, “House of Villains,” premiering on October 12. Taylor shared information about the new show during the September 15 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by his wife, Brittany Cartwright. Cartwright mentioned that the show’s trailer showed Taylor having an intense exchange with Dr. Shake Chatterjee, DVM, of “Love is Blind” fame. Taylor revealed that he and Chatterjee “did not get along” throughout the production of “House of Villains.”

“He was on my hit list,” shared Taylor.

Taylor clarified that he was unfamiliar with Chatterjee before joining the “House of Villains” cast.

“I kind of Googled him to figure out who he was. He’s just not a very nice person, he’s not a good guy. And not a lot of people really care for that guy and I can definitely see why. So definitely I got triggered by that guy. Obviously, people know I have a very short fuse, he triggered me quite a bit,” said Taylor.

The 44-year-old also suggested his emotions were heightened because he shared a house with other reality show “villains” with limited access to the outside world.

“It was a lot of ups and downs,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor Spoke About His Time on the ‘House of Villains’ in August 2023

Taylor shared more information about appearing on the “House of Villains” in an August 2023 episode of “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.” He stated that he immediately hit it off with “The Challenge” and “The Real World” personality, John Devenanzio, better known as Johnny Bananas. The Bravo alum revealed that he continued his friendship with Devenanzio after production of the “House of Villains” wrapped.

“My favorite cast member, I don’t think it’s a secret, it’s Johnny Bananas, him and I are very much the same, we are the same person, we were like brothers on that show, we were like literally attached to the hip, had a great time, we obviously kept the relationship going after the show, but yeah, he was definitely my favorite,” said Taylor.

He also shared he did not get along with an unnamed “House of Villains” cast member, presumably Chatterjee.

“Not a good person. I always take people at face value, I don’t like to judge a book by its cover but everyone was definitely right,” said Taylor.

In addition, the reality television personality noted he had difficulty being away from Cartwright and their two-year-old son, Cruz, while filming “House of Villains.”

“I missed you guys terribly,” said the Michigan native.

Lala Kent Shared Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Will Star in a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spin-Off Series

Taylor and Cartwright left “Vanderpump Rules” after the show’s 8th season, which premiered in 2020. During a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Taylor explained he believed being away from the Bravo series helped him strengthen his marriage. The father of one referenced that Cartwright immediately joined the show after they began dating him in 2015.

“I just needed to just kind of reconnect with my wife a little bit because, you know, we never really – since we’ve been together we’ve only been on a show together, she’s never seen me when we haven’t been on the show, so it was nice to take a break and kind of reconnect a little bit,” said Taylor.

Taylor also shared he missed certain aspects of “Vanderpump Rules.”

According to Taylor’s former castmate, Lala Kent, Taylor, Cartwright, and “Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute, will appear in an upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” spin-off series. In a July 2023 Amazon Live, the mother of one stated that the show “is fully happening” and began filming in the summer of 2023.