Jax Taylor Gives Update on His Children’s Book

Jax Taylor gave an update on the book he wrote.

In November 2021, the “Vanderpump Rules” alum revealed that he wrote a book, but that it wasn’t a tell-all about his eight seasons on the Bravo reality show. In a new update, Taylor confirmed to fans that the book is on the way.

In a fan Q&A shared on June 12, 2022, Taylor, who exited “Vanderpump Rules” alongside his wife, Brittany Cartwright, in December 2020, answered a fan who asked him, “Consider writing a book?”

“I wrote a children’s book that will be out soon,” Taylor replied. “It’s a fathers letter to his son.”

Taylor’s update came hours after he posted a birthday tribute to his late father, Ronald Cauchi.

“Happy Birthday to my father in heaven,” the former SUR bartender captioned a photo of his dad. “I miss you every day dad. Doing a fireball shot for you today!”

Jax Taylor Previously Teased His Book Woud Be a Tribute to His Father

Taylor was very close to his father, Ronald Cauchi. The Cauchi patriarch died in 2017 from esophageal cancer, according to E! News. Taylor has often said that his father was a role model for the kind of dad he wants to be to his own son, Cruz, who was born in April, 2021.

In November 2021, Taylor told “Access” that he wrote a book as an “homage” to his late father. “I decided to do a book, not just like any book I did, a children’s book,” Taylor told the outlet in the video interview.

He added that the book was written so his 1-year-old son can learn more about the life of his grandfather whom he never got to meet.

“People know that I lost my father four years ago I was extremely close with my dad and obviously having a son there’s a bit of gap there so I wanted to do something where I could incorporate my dad into my son’s life,” Taylor explained.

“I did an homage, kind of a like a love letter, to my son about my father,” Taylor added. ”I’m really, really proud of it. It should be coming out the summer of 2022. And yeah, I worked really hard on it and I’m excited about it. It’s just kind of like a love letter to my dad and the man he was and how I plan on raising my son like my father raised me.”

Heavy reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment on the publication date for his book but has not heard back yet.

Fans Have Been Curious About Jax Taylor’s Book

Fans have been wondering when Taylor’s book will be published. Five months after he announced he wrote the book, a Twitter user asked, “Whatever happened to that children’s book Jax Taylor was writing?”

In a Reddit thread, another user admitted, “Not going to lie. The concept of the book is sweet…”

In addition to the children’s book, Taylor previously told fans he would consider writing a tell-all about his years on “Vanderpump Rules,” where he was admittedly a “villain” on the show.

“Maybe I’ll wait another year or so and I’ll do a tell-all,” Taylor teased in a Q&A in early 2021, per Reality Blurb. “I’ve got nine years worth of s*** to talk about. I would make it about the s*** that happened on the show. I probably won’t have any friends after that, but whatever.”

In addition to Taylor, several other “Vanderpump Rules” stars have already penned books, including Kristen Doute (“He’s Making You Crazy”), Lala Kent (“Give Them Lala”), and Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix (“Fancy AF Cocktails.”) Taylor’s ex, Stassi Schroeder, made the New York Times Bestseller list with her books “Next Level Basic,” and Off With My Head” .

