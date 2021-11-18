Jax Taylor Gives Major Career Update

Jax Taylor is ready to expand his resume.

In a new interview alongside his wife Brittany Cartwright, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed he’s ready to head out of Hollywood and settle down in the South or the Midwest, but he also didn’t rule out a return to TV should the right show come calling.

Taylor told “Access” that the Valley Village, California house he and his wife live in may not be their forever home.

“I’m still not 100 percent sure I want to live here and raise a family in California,” Jax admitted. “I’m a Midwest guy, my wife’s from Kentucky. We grew up with a different lifestyle. I don’t want my kids to miss out on what I had growing up and took for granted– living in cul de sacs, having the neighborhood kids, going to public schools, and just being around family.”

He noted that he and Brittany don’t even have any family members that live “in the same time zone” as they do.

Nearly a year after announcing their exit from “Vanderpump Rules,” the couple also said they’d be “open” to returning to TV in a show about parenting or the life they live “right now.”

But Taylor also revealed a new career endeavor that no one saw coming.

Jax Taylor Revealed He Wrote a Children’s Book

In a move no one saw coming, Taylor revealed that he will soon be a published author, but that it won’t be a memoir the way some of his ex co-stars have done. Instead, the former Bravo star revealed that he wrote a children’s book as an “homage” to his late father, Ronald Cauchi. In 2017, Taylor’s father passed away from esophageal cancer, according to E! News.

“I decided to do a book not just like any book I did, a children’s book,” Taylor told Access. “People know that I lost my father four years ago I was extremely close with my dad and obviously having a son there’s a bit of gap there so I wanted to something where I could incorporate my dad into my son’s life. So I did an homage kind of a like a love letter to my son about my father. It’s just, I did a children’s book.”

“I’m really, really proud of it. It should be coming out the summer of 2022,” Taylor continued. “And yeah, I worked really hard on it and I’m excited about it. It’s just kind of like a love letter to my dad and the man he was and how I plan on raising my son like my father raised me.”

Jax Taylor Previously Teased That He Might Write a Tell-All

The upcoming children’s book isn’t Taylor’s first time talking about writing a book. In an Instagram Live, he previously told fans he would consider writing a tell-all about his time on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Maybe I’ll wait another year or so and I’ll do a tell-all,” Taylor teased in early 2021, per Reality Blurb. “I’ve got nine years worth of s*** to talk about. I would make it about the s*** that happened on the show. I probably won’t have any friends after that, but whatever.”

Several other “Vanderpump Rules’ stars have already penned books that are definitely not for kids, including Stassi Schroeder (“Next Level Basic”), Kristen Doute (“He’s Making You Crazy”), and Lala Kent (‘Give Them Lala”).

