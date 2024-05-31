Jax Taylor Addresses Dating Rumors as ‘The Valley’ Co-Stars React to Photos With Paige Woolen

Two of Jax Taylor’s Bravo co-stars aren’t surprised that he’s been seen out and about with a new woman three months after his separation from Brittany Cartwright — but Taylor says it’s not as it seems.

In February 2024, Taylor, 44, and Cartwright, 35, announced they had separated after nearly five years of marriage.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Taylor was spotted multiple times with 32-year-old Instagram/OnlyFans model Paige Woolen. “The Valley” star even brought Woolen to a birthday party for his friend Jeremy Madix. The party was held at Jax‘s Studio City, a bar that Cartwright is involved in with her estranged husband.

But Taylor denied that he is dating Woolen. “I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation… it’s not what you think,” he wrote on X on May 30. Taylor added a sad face emoji at the end of his post.

‘The Valley’ Stars Agreed It Makes Sense Jax Taylor Would Date Paige Woolen

On the May 29, 2024 episode of the “This Side of the Hill” podcast, Cartwright’s close friends Janet and Jason Caperna and Jared Lipscomb addressed the sightings of Taylor’s new lady friend, and they all agreed it would not be surprising if he was attracted to Woolen.

On the podcast, Jared Lipscomb noted, “Talk about love is in the air, and this spring I saw my dear friend Jax was spotted out with a new lady.” Lipscomb clarified that he does not know much about Woolen, save for “a little chit-chat with Jax” about her.

“Let me tell you I was distracted when I went to Instagram because obviously,” he said.

Woolen’s Instagram account is filled with photos of her wearing bathing suits, lingerie, and low-cut outfits that show off her curvy figure.

On the podcast, Janet Caperna admitted she’d expect nothing less from Taylor. “It is so funny to me like that it became newsworthy that Jax is like seen out with a girl,” Janet said. “Like OK, did anybody imagine that Jax’s first go at dating would not be with anybody other than a girl like this? Not saying that there’s anything wrong with like… just the big boobs. I’m not judging.”

Jason Caperna agreed. “Well, whenever you get out of a long relationship… I mean he’s probably not looking for a second wife,” he speculated of Taylor. “He’s looking at — and she could be a very deep person — I don’t know her personally. But she obviously checks the first box of appearance,” he added.

Jared Lipscomb agreed. “Like it’s the most predictable thing you could ever imagine,” the makeup artist said. “Like what do you think Jax Taylor is going to do after he separated from his wife? Let me think. Get spotted with a…hottie. Duh.”

Taylor seems to like a certain body type. On “Vanderpump Rules” season 4, he famously announced plans to pay for a breast augmentation for Cartwright and said he should get to select the size.

Paige Woolen Was Once a Guest on Scheana Shay’s Podcast

It is unclear how Taylor met Woolen. The model has a large social media following with more than 847,000 followers on Instagram. Woolen also has 1.2 million followers on TikTok. She also runs the @DudesInTheDMs Instagram account.

In 2021, Woolen was a guest on Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananagins.”

The model talked about her Instagram account, which exposes inappropriate messages that men send to her. During her chat with the “Vanderpump Rules” star, Woolen also revealed that she is divorced.

As for Taylor, weeks before he was spotted with Woolen, he told The Daily Dish he had no plans to date amid his split from Cartwright. “I’m not dating,” he said in early May. “I’m not gonna ever date, no. Even if things don’t work out between Brittany and I, I will never ever date or get married again.”

