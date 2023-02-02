Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Defends Show

Jax Taylor defended the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

The former Bravo star and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced their exits from the show in December 2020. But even though he’s no longer on the cast, Taylor did not feed into negative comments about the show.

After the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 trailer was released, a viewer complained about it on Twitter, calling it a “fail.” “This show is 2 years past its prime,” the viewer wrote. “The loss of @stassi @kristendoute and even @mrjaxtaylor. Nobody else is strong enough to carry this show. Especially Tom’s. There is zero sexiness to bring back. Its dead.”

Others agreed, with one fan writing that the show “will never be the same” without Taylor and Cartwright on it.

But Taylor responded to the comment with, “I am sure it’s good…have a great night, thanks for love!”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Didn’t Watch “Vanderpump Rules” Season 9 When it First Aired

Taylor was an original cast member on “Vanderpump Rules,” so the 9th season, which aired on Bravo in the fall of 2021, was the first season he wasn’t on the show.

According to Reality Blurb, in October 2021, a fan on an Instagram Q&A asked Taylor if he was watching the show that season. “Haven’t gotten around to watching yet,” Taylor replied at the time.

In an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Cartwright also admitted she wasn’t tuning in to watch her friends on TV. Instead, she asked pals Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay about what went on during filming.

“I see on Instagram and Reels, and so I know things that they went through,” Cartwright said. “We would see them whenever they weren’t filming and stuff anyway, too. So, I kind of knew what was going on. But like I said, I was never much of a reality TV like watcher. It makes me like anxious.”

Jax Taylor Previously Admitted He’s Happy to Be Done With “Vanderpump Rules”

While Taylor assured fans that the new season of “Vanderpump Rules” should be “good,” he previously admitted he didn’t miss being on the show.

While speaking on the “Daddy Issues” podcast in 2021, Taylor told hosts Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson that while he was “very fortunate to be on that show,” it also “took a toll” on his mental health.

“I cannot tell you how happy I am not to be part of that show anymore,” Taylor said of “Vanderpump Rules.” “It’s weight that’s lifted off me that I don’t have to be that person. There’s no pressure to put on a good show so I get a paycheck on Friday. There’s no pressure.”

“I painted a picture of myself that wasn’t 100 percent true, and I paid for it,” he added.

Taylor has not ruled out a return to reality TV – on his own terms. In a November 2021 interview with “Access,” he admitted that longtime fans may want to see “what’s going on” with him and Cartwright, especially now that they’re parents to a 1-year-old son, Cruz.

Taylor also revealed that he would consider being on a reality show that focuses more on his life as a dad. “If we had something with my group of friends that have kids that’s a little bit more family-oriented … just something that’s a little bit different [than ‘Vanderpump Rules’],” he said of a potential future reality show. “If we could have a different type of show, something that I was a little bit more comfortable with, in the life that we live right now.”

