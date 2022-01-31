EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Disney World Vacation

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright hopped on a plane to Orlando, Florida, along with their 9-month-old son, Cruz, for a family vacation at Walt Disney World Resort.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars brought Brittany’s mom, Sherri Cartwright, along for the trip, and made some extra special memories together as a family. While Cruz is too young to really understand Disney World — and he’s too little to go on the majority of the rides — everyone seemed to have a great time.

Jax and Brittany planned their vacation with the help of Maria Lucido Kirnberger, who is the founder of Unlock the Magic LLC. Heavy talked with Maria about Jax and Brittany’s family trip to Orlando. Maria has known Jax since grade school, and she said that he reached out to her so that she could help him and Brittany have the most magical vacation ever.

“When we started the planning process they expressed how they wanted their trip to be as smooth as possible from start to finish with lots of magic along the way,” Maria told us.

With Brittany’s birthday falling during the trip, the couple wanted everything to be seamless so that they could focus on making memories.

“This has been an amazing birthday! Cruz may not remember this trip but we always will and it was soooo cute to see all my fav Disney loves through his eyes! Feeling so lucky to be here with my family, rain or not! Thanks so much for all of the birthday wishes,” Brittany captioned a photo with Cruz on the safari at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on January 25, 2022.

Traveling with a baby can be a challenge, and going to Walt Disney World can certainly be overwhelming, but Maria was able to figure it all out. Unlock the Magic can help families with “arranging private ground transportation to and from the airport, securing dining reservations, assistance with Genie + to avoid wait times, VIP Tours, virtual queue boarding groups, and more.”

Maria even explained some tips for traveling to the parks with a little one.

“When traveling with a young child similar to Cruz’s age it is important to make plans very flexible and move at the child’s pace! We are always prepared to modify itineraries if our little guests need a nap or a break! The one piece of advice that I give to my guests with young children is you are never too young to visit Walt Disney World and there is something so special about seeing your child experience the magic for the very first time,” Maria said.

And Cruz had a blast!

“Seeing the look on Jax & Brittany’s face when Cruz saw Mickey for the first time was priceless! It was a pleasure for our agency to plan this magical trip for this beautiful & humble family and we are excited for their future visits to Walt Disney World Resort,” Maria said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax & Brittany Stayed at Disney’s Riviera Resort

Upon arrival, Jax and Brittany checked into their fancy accommodations at Disney’s Riviera Resort, which is one of the newer hotels on Disney property.

“Choosing a resort they expressed they wanted spacious accommodations which they selected a one bedroom villa at Disney’s Riviera Resort. One of our agents, Rachael Cosgrove, was at Disney’s Riviera Resort to ensure there was a crib for Cruz and that their room and MagicBands were ready upon arrival,” Maria explained.

The resort sits on a beautiful piece of land, nestled next to Disney’s Caribbean Beach hotel. To access the various parks, guests can take a bus or Disney’s Skyliner, which goes to Epcot and Hollywood Studios. It’s about a 10-minute ride to both Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom by bus, which is super convenient. These are the two parks that Jax and Brittany made sure to take Cruz to — they are both best-suited for young children.

“In regards to the Walt Disney World Theme Parks they wanted to visit Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park to see the Character Cavalcades, Mickey Mouse and Pals, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park for Cruz to experience Kilimanjaro Safari ,Pandora –The World of Avatar, and for Jax and Brittany to ride Avatar — Flight of Passage! We made it happen, rain or shine,” Maria told Heavy.

Jax, Brittany, and Cruz posed for a photo in front of Cinderella Castle, which has been revamped for the resort’s 50th anniversary. “Happiest place on earth,” Brittany captioned the photo. Brittany also shared a video to her Instagram Stories on January 27, 2022, and shared that Cruz’s very first ride was The Little Mermaid at Magic Kingdom.

Jax & Brittany Ate at Some Popular Disney Restaurants

Walt Disney World resort has endless options when it comes to restaurants, and Jax and Brittany were able to head to some fan-favorites during their trip.

For example, they enjoyed dinner one night at STK in Disney Springs. The steakhouse is a chain with other locations in New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Jax and Brittany also grabbed a bite to eat at Be Our Guest, which is one of the most sought-after spots to eat at Magic Kingdom. The star of the show? The beast. It’s his castle, after all.

“Knowing Brittany’s favorite Disney movie is ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ we simply had to make sure they dined at Be Our Guest for her birthday located in Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park,” Maria said.

The family also visited Topolino’s Terrace, a newer eatery located on the top floor of the Riviera Resort. Jax and Brittany wanted to be sure to squeeze a character breakfast in on their trip so that Cruz could see Mickey Mouse and friends up close.

To further entertain their baby boy, Jax and Brittany thought it would be fun to have a meal at the Rainforest Cafe. Surrounded by lush greenery and animatronic animals, it’s the perfect spot for a curious kid.

“We were able to secure a reservation for them for them to enjoy,” Maria said.

