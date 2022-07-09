Jax Taylor Trolled by Fans After Posting Video Asking for ‘Help’

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and their son Cruz ran into a bit of trouble during a recent visit to Disneyland. According to Taylor, one of the rides got stuck while they were on it and he spoke about the experience in an Instagram video that had fans reacting and trolling the former Bravo star.

The family was on It’s a Small World when it apparently got stuck and they had to stay on the attraction for at least an extra 15 minutes. Passengers on It’s a small world “board a whimsical boat ride for a song-filled journey around the globe—this cherubic chorus is pure joy!,” according to Disneyland.

In his Instagram Story, Taylor first showed the song that was playing and wrote on the video, “Parents. We got stuck on this ride and it was on loop for 15 mins.” In the next video, Taylor, who was wearing a hat with Mickey Mouse ears, added, “A little update. We are stuck on ‘it’s a small world.’ The song’s been on a loop for like 15 minutes. I’m about to go frickin’ crazy.”

He then showed Cruz in Cartwright’s arms sitting next to him. Their child looked distinctly unhappy as Taylor added, “Cruz doesn’t wanna hear it anymore, he’s covering his ears. Help.” He also added a “send help” flag near the bottom of the video. Here is the clip from his Instagram Story:

Many People Trolled Taylor While Others Empathized With the Reality Star

Taylor’s video was shared on Reddit in a thread titled, “Jax got stuck on It’s a Small World after all yesterday, at Disneyland, and I can’t stop laughing at it.” Fans took to the comments to commiserate with the former “Vanderpump Rules” star while many others trolled him. One person commented, “Those poor people sharing the boat with Jaxney.”

Someone commented, “I would jump out of the ride and swim back to the entrance.” Another person wrote, “Man if I got stuck on it’s a small world I’d never tell anyone, let alone vlog about it.” One person commented, “In the video prior he said the song track was stuck on loop.” Someone said, “karma is real sometimes.”

A few others shared that it happened to them too, with one person writing, “I hate to have any sympathy/empathy to Jax but this happened to us once. It’s horrific.” Someone else said, “I got stuck on it’s a small world before and I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.” One person wrote, “even Jax doesn’t deserve that lol.”

One person commented, “Wow I’d rather pull out all my own teeth with a pair of greasy pliers than get stuck on the Small World ride with Jax and a toddler.” Someone agreed, “I’m pouring one out for all of those poor people stuck on that ride with Jax Taylor in Mickey Mouse ears……….” Another person said, “That has to be a nightmare.”

Cartwright Recently Spoke About Their Family Missing Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding & Taylor’s Role in It

Former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Cartwright, Taylor and Schroeder have been feuding recently and it all seemed to stem from the couple not attending Schroeder’s second wedding in Italy in May.

Cartwright shared on the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast on July 1 that the issues with Schroeder initially came from Taylor’s texting. “Jax started getting in his head, getting worked up about flying with the baby,” Cartwright spilled. “You know how Jax is, he’ll just text and rage text. He was telling their best friend Rob and he ended up showing them the message.”

She explained that he “shouldn’t have done it” and she didn’t know until afterward. “Whenever I found out about it, I was very upset with him,” she shared. “I apologized like, ‘I’m so sorry. We’re still planning on coming.'” Cartwright went on to explain that Schroeder was “really mad” and didn’t speak to them for a couple of weeks. “We didn’t hardly hear from them, and I kept saying I’m so sorry that he did that,” she shared.

Cartwright said she still hadn’t received a response but she was hopeful that they could all work things out eventually.

