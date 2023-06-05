Tom Sandoval’s Former Best Friend Drags Him Through the Mud

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star — and former best friend of Tom Sandoval — Jax Taylor has shared his unfiltered opinion on Sandoval in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

During his sit-down with the publication, Taylor was asked about his time on “Vanderpump Rules” and was also given an opportunity to weigh in on Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss and everything that has transpired on season 10 of the hit Bravo show.

“He’s really trying push this narrative that he’s this actor-musician, and it’s really not working. It’s tragic. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen a bunch of his concerts, and I’ve seen him trying to act. He just won’t give up. He still thinks he has it,” Taylor told the outlet.

Later on in the interview, Taylor slammed Sandoval as a “narcissist.”

“He’s never really cared about anyone else but himself. He’s very narcissistic, and when he does things for other people, he uses it against them. He’ll say, ‘I did this for you’ or ‘I did this for you,'” Taylor said, adding, “He threw that elaborate Rachella and he did it so he looked good on TV. Last time I talked to Tom was at the Labor Day barbecue at my buddy Will’s, and he was with Raquel. I hadn’t seen him in two years, but he didn’t ask how I was doing. He just went right into what he’s doing with his band. I don’t give a shit about your shitty band. I have a son, and he never even asked about my son or my family or how I was doing.”

Jax Taylor Has Spoken Out About Tom Sandoval’s Lack of ‘Empathy’

This isn’t the first time that Taylor has spoken out about Scandoval. Since learning that Sandoval was carrying on an affair with Leviss, Taylor has been asked his opinion many times. The one thing that Taylor has noticed is that Sandoval hasn’t offered a sincere apology to his now-ex, Ariana Madix.

“He didn’t just tuck his tail between his legs and say, ‘You know what? I screwed up. I made a bad decision and I am sorry,'” Taylor said on the April 4, 2023, episode of his “Reality Hits” podcast.

“It keeps getting worse and worse and worse with all the stuff I hear. I’m waiting for the empathy. I am waiting for Tom to say, ‘I f***** up,'” Taylor added.

Taylor and Sandoval were once very close friends but an incident at Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding seemed to be the final straw in their relationship. According to People magazine, Taylor and Cartwright hired a pastor to officiate their wedding, but the pastor was anti-gay and ultimately, the couple decided to go a different route (they ended up having Lance Bass officiate). This was particularly triggering to Madix — who was dating Sandoval at the time — as she had recently come out as bisexual.

“You know, I’ve read a lot about this pastor that you guys were gonna have,” he begins. “I’m wondering why it took Lisa coming to you guys about this guy…” Sandoval said to Taylor in an episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

The two guys were able to move past the issue and Taylor still had Sandoval as his best man, though he later said he regretted it.

“I did change my mind and allow him to not only come to the wedding, but to be in my wedding and do I regret that, yes. I just wish I would’ve stood by what I said. I felt I was a little bit bullied into bringing him back in,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight. These comments didn’t set well with Sandoval and wound up ending the friendship for good.

Jax Taylor Is Rebuilding a Relationship With Ariana Madix

For many years, Taylor and Madix didn’t hang out because of the disconnect between Taylor and Sandoval. Moreover, the two haven’t seen eye-to-eye on some things, making a friendship even more challenging — but Taylor seems ready to move forward and he’s said nothing but lovely things about Madix.

“We haven’t always gotten along, and you’re not going to get along with everybody in this world. We have different views on things, and there’s nothing wrong with that. I’m allowed to have different views on things. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be around with and talk to each other,” Taylor told Rolling Stone.

He went on to say that he thinks Sandoval is “next-level sociopathic” and that he’s “cheated on Ariana many, many times.” Now, however, Taylor says Madix is “thriving.”

Indeed, Madix appears in a much better place and has even been having some fun with a new guy. She’s been romantically linked to fitness trainer, Daniel Wai.

