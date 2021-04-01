‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Accuses Jax Taylor of Drug Use While Filming

A former Vanderpump Rules star is speaking out about the “toxic” environment on the Bravo reality show. In a new interview on the 2 Servings of Fruit podcast, Billie Lee, the first transgender cast member on Vanderpump Rules, opened up about her bad experience on the show.

On the podcast, Billie Lee she pointed to Jax Taylor as “very difficult to work with” and claimed that he was “usually on drugs” during filming, according to Radar Online. Billie described Taylor as constantly “agitated” and “angry” due to his drug use and accused producers of letting his disturbing behavior slide.

“They would dance around that behavior,” Billie Lee said of Vanderpump Rules production team.

Billie Lee admitted that she was also “drinking a lot” and was in a bad place herself during filming. She left Vanderpump Rules at the end of season 7 after a recurring role.

Jax Taylor Previously Admitted To Smoking Weed & Taking Adderall

On what would be his last season of Vanderpump Rules, viewers saw Taylor on a downward spiral. In one episode, he admitted to his wife Brittany Cartwright that was in a bad cycle of smoking too much marijuana, which led him to overeat and gain weight, which would then cause him to take Adderall and then go to the gym, according to Screenrant. At the time, some viewers speculated that Taylor was also doing hard drugs, such as cocaine, at the time.

Taylor’s concerning behavior came to a head on the season 8 finale as he declared to Lisa Vanderpump that Vanderpump Rules was “his show.”

In December, Taylor and his wife announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules. Taylor is now in a good place as he and Cartwright await the arrival of their first baby, due later this month.

Billie Lee Previously Claimed that Jax Taylor Refused to Film With Her

The new interview is not the first time Billie Lee has talked about Taylor. After last year’s Vanderpump Rules firing scandal, she called for him to be “canceled,” per Us Weekly.

After veteran cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo reality show due to their past racially insensitive behavior, Billie took to Twitter to write, “@BravoTV what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege. Stop celebrating his disgusting actions. #canceljaxtaylor.”

In a scathing blog post on her website BillieLee.com, the former SUR employee also detailed the “bullying” she suffered while on Vanderpump Rules. While she did not name Taylor in her post, Billie claimed that one of her co-stars demanded that she be fired because he “didn’t feel comfortable working with me.”

“His exact words were, “I’m not gonna lose all I have worked hard for something stupid I may say or do to offend her,’” Billie wrote. “Are we all supposed to tiptoe around her because she’s trans?”

While Billie has claimed that Taylor would not film with her, a source close to production told People that Taylor shot scenes with her on multiple occasions when she was a cast member on Vanderpump Rules from 2017 to 2019.

In the new podcast interview, Billie Lee revealed that the Vanderpump Rules stars all had their own cliques and that she felt like she was “dropped back in high school.”

