Jax Taylor Gives Big Update About His Relationship With His Estranged Mother

“The Valley” star Jax Taylor is sharing an update regarding his dynamic with his estranged mother, Marie Cauchi.

In the November 14 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Taylor said his mother reached out to him during his 30-day stay at an inpatient facility during the summer of 2024. Taylor said he did not tell Cauchi that he was receiving mental health treatment amid his separation from his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, the mother of his 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“I think she got wind, like everyone else, through the tabloids. She reached out to me while I was in the facility. She checked in on me everyday,” said Taylor on the podcast.

While recording the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode, Taylor said that his mother and Cruz have not yet met. He said that he would like to introduce his son to his mother and has sent her pictures of Cruz.

“I do want her to meet him, I think at some point. I would regret it down the line if my son says, ‘Hey, why didn’t you try to work it out with your mom.’ Or ‘How come I could have never met her?’ I think I would never forgive myself,” said Taylor.

Taylor also said that while he does not “need to be in the best relationship with [his] mother,” he “would like to have a sit down with her.”

Taylor said he intends to travel to Florida to speak to his mother in-person.

“We did talk about the last week of my facility — of meeting. And she agreed to it. So I’m going go to Florida and meet her one-on-one. And then eventually bring my son over,” said Taylor during the November 2024 interview.

Jax Taylor Discussed His Relationship With His Mother in an May 2023 Podcast Episode

In a May 2023 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Taylor spoke about his estrangement from his mother. BravoTV.com reported that Taylor decided to stop speaking to his mother following his father Ronald Cauchi’s December 2017 death. According to Taylor, his mother did not let him or his sister, Jenny Lynn Cauchi, know how sick their father had gotten amid his battle with esophageal cancer. BravoTV.com reported that Taylor said he was unable to “say goodbye” to his father because he was unaware he was in the ICU during the seventh season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

While recording the May 2023 “Scheananigans” episode, alongside Cartwright, Taylor said he started to communicate with his mother again.

“I just thought for my son, it is the right thing to do, to reach out to her,” said Taylor on Shay’s podcast. “I would just kick myself if something happened to her and [Cruz] got older and said ‘Did you try? Did you put an effort in?'”

Taylor said that his mother had been corresponding with him via text. He said, however, that he was surprised that she was only replying to him with short messages.

“I, honestly, expected like a little bit more of a, you know, ‘I miss you’ kind of thing. But again, I don’t know where she is and where she stands,” said Taylor to Shay.

Cartwright interjected that her mother-in-law had sent gifts to Cruz.

“She sent Ron – his dad Ron — one of his, like, zipper sweatshirts that he would wear all the time, she made it into a pillow. And it said something like ‘Everytime you hold this near, you know that I am here,’” said Cartwright on Shay’s podcast.

Brittany Cartwright Said That Her Mother Was Unhappy With Jax Taylor

On the November 11 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Cartwright said her mother, Sherri Cartwright, has changed her opinion of Taylor following their separation. According to Cartwright, who filed for divorce from Taylor in August 2024, her mother had previously been supportive of her estranged husband.

“She’s always been such a Team Jax person. And after she saw everything that happened leading up to this season, she is just like, ‘No. You need to get away.’ And for her to say that is a big deal,” said Cartwright.

“The Valley” season 2 does not yet have a release date.