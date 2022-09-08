Fans React After Jax Taylor’s Unexpected Post About Tom Sandoval

Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval were once very close friends. In fact, in the early years of “Vanderpump Rules,” the ups and downs of their friendship was a major storyline — especially when it came out that Taylor had an affair with Sandoval’s then-girlfriend Kristen Doute.

While Sandoval and Taylor were able to move past that incident, their friendship took several more nosedives over the years. In season 8, Taylor and Sandoval had a major falling out and the two just never seemed to recover. It seems the icing on the end-of-friendship cake was when Taylor said he regretted having Sandoval in his wedding.

“I did change my mind and allow him to not only come to the wedding, but to be in my wedding and do I regret that, yes. I just wish I would’ve stood by what I said. I felt I was a little bit bullied into bringing him back in,” Taylor told Entertainment Tonight in February 2020.

“I wish he was at the wedding, I just wish he wasn’t in the wedding, if that makes any sense,” he clarified. From then on, things have been tense between Taylor and Sandoval and the two eventually just stopped being around each other altogether.

Taylor & Sandoval Usually Avoid Each Other

Over the past couple of years, Taylor and Sandoval were sure to avoid one another and were rarely if ever at the same event or party if the other person was in attendance.

“We’re cool. I don’t talk to him as much. … They’re busy, we’re busy,” Sandoval tried to play things off in an interview with Us Weekly in September 2021.

Two months later, an interview that Taylor and Brittany Cartwright did with Access Hollywood aired and Taylor said that he and Sandoval had not moved on from their feud.

“Since the show I think I saw maybe twice. Once was at a gathering at Kristen’s house. And then I saw him again at… where were we the other day? … Somewhere else. But, no, I mean, I’m cordial. Like I said, I’m 42-years-old, I’m not going to go ‘I hate you’ and this and that…,” Taylor continued.

“It’s nothing against him personal. I’m just going a different way in my life. He’s going a different way in his life. Nothing wrong with that. It’s just growing, you know? I’ve just kind of been hanging out with the people that are parents, you know? I don’t really have too many friends anymore that aren’t married or at least married. If not parents. So I don’t have much time in my life anymore for a lot of other stuff. But no, no qualms. Just I just choose not to hang out, I guess,” he said.

Taylor Tagged Sandoval in a Post He Captioned ‘Family’

Taylor spent Labor Day weekend in Newport Beach with some friends, including Brock Davies, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent.

It seems that things between Taylor and Sandoval may have gotten better in recent weeks. On September 5, 2022, Taylor shared an Instagram Story in which he tagged some of his friends and used the caption “Family.” Interesting, Sandoval was tagged in the post.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the somewhat surprising tag, given what Taylor has said about Sandoval in just the last year. Some people were quick to notice that Taylor didn’t actually tag Sandoval’s correct Instagram account. Taylor tagged “@tomsandoval” but Sandoval’s correct IG handle is “@tomsandoval1.”

“Jax just wants back on the show,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about Taylor tagging Sandoval.

“No way! JaxAss and KFC are DESPERATE and now trying to crawl back any way they can. Jenny Craig and his EBay sales aren’t paying the mortgage,” someone else said.

“…this isn’t Tom Sandoval’a IG. I’m guessing Jax did it for attention/to get people talking. He did something similar for NYE where he tagged Tom in IG stories but Tom wasn’t even at the same party,” a third Redditor wrote.

“In short. It’s nice. I think Tom has proven again and again he can forgive and be cordial. I don’t think jax deserves his friendship- but I wouldn’t be surprised if he has missed him and vice versa,” a fourth comment read.

Heavy has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment.

