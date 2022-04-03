Jax Taylor Teases, Deletes Big Family Update

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor revealed a big family update on Instagram, then deleted it.

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Taylor posted a family photo on the beach in Florida with the caption, “Wedding time in Florida and maybe a little house hunting,” that post drew comments from fans but by Sunday morning the comments from fans had been removed and the caption had been edited to read “Wedding time in Florida” with the wedding hashtag.

Heavy reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment but has not gotten a response yet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brittany & Jax Are in Florida for a Friend’s Wedding at the TradeWinds Island Resorts in St. Petersburg

Brittany Cartwright shared the same photo on her own Instagram, with several additional photos of her and Cruz with the caption, “Salty kisses.”

Several Instagram Stories from both Cartwright and Taylor saw them enjoying the resort with their friends for the wedding of Lyndi Huddleston and Justin Griffin.

Several fans on Reddit also noticed the “house hunting” comment before it was deleted.

“… He also implied they might be doing a little house hunting… (looks like they’re there for a wedding). When are they going to leave Cali? They keep promising. Sorry Florida,” someone wrote.

“Move here!!” someone wrote on Instagram.

Fans Took to Reddit to Slam Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor for ‘Heavily Edited’ Family Photo

A Reddit thread titled, “I know Brittany can be very problematic, but she looks great in this photo! Cruz is so adorable!!!” was started where fans commented on the family photo.

“It’s so heavily edited though,” a fan wrote on Reddit. Her arms, jawline, neck and thighs are blurry. She looks nothing like this in other real pics people post or tag her in.”

“That’s what I don’t understand in her thought process,” a fan wrote in response. “Your own friends post unedited pictures of you, why even bother heavily editing your photos. We see the real you even if you don’t want us to.”

“It’s hard to trust that she didn’t filter it because she looked so different in a recent picture at Lala’s baby’s bday,” a fan pointed out. “I honestly do not care how big or small anyone is. What is gross is the inauthentic life she portrays along with what’s his name.”

“Photoshop has entered the chat,” another fan wrote.

Several fans pointed out how weird Taylor’s feet looked in the photo.

“All I see are Jax’s nightmarish feet,” someone wrote. “Those things are actually disgusting, which I suppose goes along with the rest of him.”

“They look decrepit,” a fan said.

“What is happening on his right foot? Is that a photoshop fail situation?” someone asked. “It’s like his toes are little stumps with the nails on the tops?? What is going on lol”

“I’ve never seen his feet before today and his poor right foot looks like he needs to see the podiatrist. The toes look like sliced Vienna sausages,” a fan wrote.

Of course, there were some positive mentions of her appearance, but not many.

“I won’t lie. When I saw her post this on IG I thought she is obviously looking and feeling better,” someone wrote on the thread.

READ NEXT: RHONJ Daughter Calls out Teresa Giudice’s Body-Shaming Comments