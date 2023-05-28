Jax Taylor Says He Was Asked to Film for Season 10

Former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who left the Bravo series after season 8 in 2020, shared if they were interested in returning to the show for season 11 during the May 26 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” Cartwright stated she would like to return “if it fits right with like [their] family.” She also said she would like to showcase her son Cruz’s friendship with Shay’s daughter Summer. In addition, the Kentucky native stated that she and her husband “feel a lot more comfortable” about potentially filming again after a three-year absence. She explained that she and Taylor “were, like, terrified of it” when they attended Shay and her husband Brock Davies’ August 2022 wedding. Shay and Davies’ wedding ceremony was showcased on season 10, episode 10.

Taylor stated that he and his wife, who wed in 2019, “were asked to film for [Shay’s] wedding.” Shay seemed aware of the information, stating, “Yeah.” Taylor then stated that he and Cartwright declined the invitation.

“We were asked and we specifically said ‘Absolutely not, we are making this, this is Scheana’s wedding, we are not going to try get in, involved in this, this is her thing, we’re just happy to be there.’ And yeah, the production called us and our manager called us, ‘What can we do to get you to film?’ And we’re like ‘You know what? Let’s just’ — it just didn’t feel right for us. I didn’t want to start that,” said Taylor.

The father of one stated that he and Cartwright did not want to appear on an episode of “Vanderpump Rules” when they traveled to Mexico for Shay’s wedding.

“We were there just to be in Mexico and enjoy your wedding and we wanted to leave it at that. So that’s – I wanted to clear that up because people were asking about that, ‘How come you were there and this and that.’ We just didn’t want to make it about that,” said Taylor.

Kristen Doute Spoke About Interacting With Jax Taylor at Scheana Shay’s Wedding

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute spoke about interacting with Taylor at Shay’s wedding while recording a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” She stated that she and her former castmate “fought the entire weekend in Mexico.” The 40-year-old said that she believes Taylor had an emotional response because he was around the “Vanderpump Rules” cameras again.

“We fought the entire time because he took it all out on me, this is how I feel and Jax knows this. And I feel that he just took it out on everyone that it was going to be emotionally, you know, triggering and it was going to be uncomfortable,” said Doute. “I’m willing to say that it was emotionally triggering for me, but I think that was something Jax wasn’t ready for and therefore, he took everything out on me.”

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star clarified that she did receive an apology from Taylor for his behavior.

“Hats off to Jax, apologized to me after Mexico just saying like, you know, he wasn’t really prepared to sort of be around that again when we’re not in it, and I think that that’s like super f***** mature of him. And it was weird, it was hard,” said Doute.

Jax Taylor & Kristen Doute Spoke About Their Friendship

Taylor and Doute spoke about their relationship in the May 23 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.” While recording the podcast episode, Taylor confirmed that he has unfollowed and blocked Doute on social media at various times. The father of one suggested he blocks his former castmate after arguments because they have “the kind of like brother-sister relationship.” The “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author responded, “You’ve got to stop saying that, come up with something new.”

Taylor then shared that others have questioned his claim that he views Doute as a sibling and seemed to reference that they had a sexual relationship. He also stated that he “would block [his] sister” if she was on social media.

“That’s what you do in today’s world. You are mad at somebody, you unfollow them,” said Taylor.

The father of one also shared that he “will block anyone for anything.”