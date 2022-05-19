Fans React to News That Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Moving

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to move to Florida. The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars will be moving to Clearwater, according to Taylor, who revealed as much during a Cameo that was shared on Reddit.

“We’re just trying to figure out some logistics, but we will be moving to Clearwater, we can’t wait,” Taylor said in the Cameo. He didn’t elaborate further on the upcoming move, nor did he give any sort of timeline, though he did say that the move would be happening “shortly.”

Taylor and Cartwright have a 1-year-old son named Cruz. They have spent a good deal of time in Florida over the course of their relationship and seem to like the beach areas the best.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Reacted to the News on Reddit

Shortly after the Cameo video was posted, the blocked_by_jaxx Instagram account shared that Taylor has actually confirmed the move to Florida “on many Cameos.”

“This is also a PSA to all Florida residents. Planning to protect my grandma asap,” read the caption of a post reporting the news.

It didn’t take long for a Reddit thread to take shape, and several people had something to say about Taylor and Cartwright’s upcoming move.

“Florida is about to get more Florida if this is true,” one person commented on the thread.

“Wow their fall from grace is going to be soo rewarding,” another Redditor added.

“I’ll believe it when I see it. Jax is all talk,” read a third comment.

“There isn’t a place more fitting for these two,” a fourth Reddit user said.

“Jax is now Florida Man, how fitting lol,” someone else wrote.

Taylor Previously Revealed That He Was Looking at Property in Florida

So far in 2022, the Cauchi family visited Disney World in Orlando in January, bringing Cruz to the Happiest Place on Earth for the first time. Heavy got some exclusive details about the trip from Taylor’s friend — and Disney travel agent — Maria Lucido Kirnberger.

“Seeing the look on Jax & Brittany’s face when Cruz saw Mickey for the first time was priceless! It was a pleasure for our agency to plan this magical trip for this beautiful [and] humble family and we are excited for their future visits to Walt Disney World Resort,” Kirnberger said.

A move to Clearwater is about a 90-minute drive to Disney World, so they will undoubtedly be returning to take Cruz on various trips as he gets older.

Three months after their stay in Orlando, the Cauchis were back in the Sunshine State. This time, they were in St. Pete Beach for a wedding. While they were in town, they enjoyed some time on the beach with their son.

On April 2, 2022, Taylor shared an update about his time in Florida. He took to Instagram to share a photo, and added the caption, “wedding time in Florida and maybe a little house hunting.” However, he quickly deleted the second half of the caption.

