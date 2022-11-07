‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Mourns Loss of Close Family Member

A former “Vanderpump Rules” star is mourning the loss of his beloved grandfather.

On November 4, 2022, Jax Taylor shared a post about his grandfather’s death on his Instagram Stories.

“You are with dad and grandma now. I know they have missed you and that makes me so happy.. Rest easy grandpa and I’ll see you again,” Taylor captioned a photo of himself with his grandfather, who was wearing a Detroit Red Wings hat.

Taylor’s grandfather, Joe Cauchi, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022, according to his obituary.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cauchi Was 100-Years-Old

Cauchi had celebrated his 100th birthday on December 31, 2021. Taylor shared the same picture of his grandfather in honor of his birthday, with a special happy birthday message on Instagram.

According to his obituary, Cauchi was born and raised in Malta before immigrating to Canada. He eventually settled in Detroit, where Taylor is from. Cauchi and his wife, Josephine, lived in Michigan for several years.

Cauchi’s funeral will be held on November 8, 2022, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. He will be buried at the Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, not far from his home.

“Joseph worked as a tool and die maker and worked for General Motors for the last 10 years before retiring. He enjoyed building things, tending to his garden, and cheering on his favorite hockey team- the Detroit Red Wings,” his obituary reads.

Taylor is also a big hockey fan and shared that interest with his grandfather. Taylor often shares posts about hockey on his Instagram Stories. Aside from the Red Wings, he is also a Tampa Bay Lightening fan. He previously told Heavy that he grew up outside of Tampa and had been a fan for many years.

Taylor Lost His Dad in 2017 & His Aunt in 2019

Taylor’s dad is Cauchi’s son, Ronald Cauchi, who died in 2017 from esophageal cancer. Taylor has been very candid about the devastating loss of his dad.

“I was in a deep rut,” Taylor told Men’s Health in 2018. “I was literally going to lock myself in a room and do enough drugs to hurt myself,” he continued. He went on to explain that his now-wife Brittany Cartwright really helped get him through that tough time.

Taylor told the outlet that Cartwright encouraged him to try medical marijuana.

“I tried it and it changed my life,” he said. “I said, ‘You know what? I’m not going to hurt myself. I’m not going to drink. I’m going to flip this around and make my dad proud. I’m going to go to the gym. We’re going to start some businesses. We’re going to move up’,” he explained.

Just a few years before the death of his grandfather, Taylor mourned the death of his aunt.

“It has been a rough three years for my family and I , I lost two of my friends, my father, my two uncles and 20 minutes ago, my aunt. I do not know what God’s plan is, I don’t even want to to know anymore. I just can’t handle any more deaths. I just can’t. RIP Aunt Sharon,” he tweeted in September 2019.

