Jax Taylor Says All ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Are Cheaters

Jax Taylor spoke out after he was labeled a “cheater” on a “Vanderpump Rules” fan account.

The 42-year-old former SUR bartender married Brittany Cartwright in 2019 and is now father to a toddler son, Cruz Cauchi, but before that, he had a reputation for being unfaithful to his girlfriends.

With his single days long behind him, Taylor commented on a recent joke post to set the record straight about his VPR past.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Claimed All of His Co-Stars Cheated Except One

In October 2022, Taylor responded to an Instagram post on the VanderpumpRobs fan account that poked fun at the “Vanderpump Rules” cast members’ reputations. The post featured fake Spirit Halloween costumes created to mock past and present stars of the Bravo reality show.

Costumes included Restaurant Manager (Peter Madrigal), West Hollywood DJ (James Kennedy), The Devil (Stassi Schroeder), Miss Malibu (Raquel Leviss), Beer Cheese Influencer (Brittany Cartwright), and “The Cheater” (Jax Taylor).

When Taylor saw that he was labeled “The Cheater,” he fired back in the comment section.

“The whole cast of Vanderpump except Ariana [Madix] has cheated,” Taylor wrote, in reference to the longtime girlfriend of Tom Sandoval. “So if you’re gonna say I cheated we all cheated.”

After Taylor posted his comment, the person behind the VanderpumpRobs fan account replied, “I’ll make some more, you were just the most stylish for a Halloween costume.”

“Fair enough,” Taylor wrote.

The account later added a few more costumes, including one that showed Madix as “The Non-Cheater.”

In comments to an Instagram post about the joke costumes, some fans noted that Madix did admit to hooking up with Lala Kent in the back seat of a car, but since Sandoval was also in the car, it was “technically” not considered cheating.

“Love when Jax starts spilling tea. Mention it all @jaxtaylor,” another fan wrote.

Jax Taylor & His Co-Stars’ Cheating Scandals Were Documented on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Jax Taylor’s cheating behavior was revealed on the very first season of “Vandperpump Rules” when he was dating Stassi Schroeder and admitted to sleeping with another woman during a trip to Las Vegas.

Taylor also had a drunken hookup with Kristen Doute, the on-and-off bestie of Schroeder and then-girlfriend of his close friend Sandoval. Doute wrote about the encounter in her 2020 book, “He’s Making You Crazy.”

“I’m still not sure how it could have happened, but it did,” Doute wrote, per Life & Style. “I slept with my boyfriend’s best friend, who not too long before this used to date my former best friend.” She added that she and Taylor were “wasted” at the time, but that the hookup was “consensual.”

Taylor’s biggest cheating scandal was when he cheated on Cartwright with SUR employee Faith Stowers. The episodes about the affair aired on “Vanderpump Rules“ in 2018, one year before Taylor married Cartwright.

“I guess my take on it is that I slept with someone without doing my research. You know, he told me one thing — it was another thing,” Stowers later told People.

As Taylor pointed out, he’s not the only VPR star to be unfaithful. Early on. Sandoval admitted that he hooked up with a bottle service waitress in Vegas while he was dating Doute.

Doute later accused Sandoval of cheating with a woman she called “Miami Girl” when he was dating Ariana Madix. She even brought the woman to SUR to confront him.

During “Vanderpump Rules” third season, Scheana Shay accused Tom Schwartz of hooking up with one of her friends when he was drunk. Schwartz later told Us Weekly he didn’t “even know how that happened” because he was blackout drunk.

“It’s so regrettable, I’m so embarrassed,” he said. “Knowing that I hurt someone I love so much, it’s really embarrassing. …completely unacceptable and really douchey.”

Maloney and Schwartz have since divorced.

READ NEXT: Tom Schwartz Reveals What He Hates About New Living Situation