Fan Theory: Jax Taylor Is Still Hooking Up With Kristen Doute

Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute are no longer on “Vanderpump Rules,” but that doesn’t mean that fans have stopped talking about them. In fact, a fan theory that has been circulating actually suggests that Jax and Kristen hooked up more than once — may have hooked up long before they said they first did — and that they still are hooking up today.

While there may not be any truth to this rumor whatsoever, some fans seem to think that there’s a lot more to Jax and Kristen’s relationship than meets the eye. Back on season two of “VPR,” Kristen admitted that she slept with Jax while she was dating his best friend, Tom Sandoval. In her book, “He’s Making You Crazy,” Kristen opened up about the affair.

“I felt so much guilt about my mistake that I didn’t feel that I really deserved any sort of platform to speak my mind about it or say my piece,” she told Us Weekly back in May 2020.

And while Jax and Kristen have maintained that their couch hook up was a one and done, several fans have other thoughts on the matter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think Jax & Kristen Have Some Kind of Arrangement & Are Still Hooking up Today

Though no longer in the public eye by way of a reality television show, some fans seem to think that there’s still something going on between Jax and Kristen — and yes, even though Jax is married to Brittany Cartwright, and they have a child together.

“Why do you think he mows [Kristen’s] lawn? I’ve always thought they had an arrangement,” one Redditor wrote on a thread about the fan theory.

“AHHH I FORGOT ABOUT THAT. Omg it’s so obvious,” another person commented.

More fans added to the discussion, many suggesting that Jax and Kristen are still sleeping together.

“Also totally on board with this theory, they definitely super give it away that something is still happening. I also just don’t see the chemistry with Kristen’s new boyfriend – feels like she’s settling to me,” another Redditor wrote.

“I think she’s still sleeping with him to this day,” a fourth Reddit comment read.

“I’m right there with you…I think I’m the other discussion someone said they think it’s still going on and Brittany only puts up with it for appearances,” another person added.

Jax Previously Blocked Kristen on Social Media

Despite the rumors, everything hasn’t been all roses between Jax and Kristen. In fact, he previously blocked her. “Let me clear the air: Jax did not unfollow me, Jax blocked me. Why? NO CLUE. But I promise you it has nothing to do with beautiful Britt or their wedding,” Kristen tweeted in August 2019.

Things are better between the two these days, however, and they do follow each other on Instagram.

Back when Jax and Brittany welcomed their son, Cruz, Kristen took to Instagram to congratulate them, sharing a photo of the family of three.

“I have no words for how much my heart is exploding! Congratulations & I love you both so much. @brittany you are a queen. I’m so incredibly proud of you for staying so strong during your pregnancy and labor. @mrjaxtaylor welcome to papa-hood!! I can’t wait to meet my little nephew Cruz and see that mane in person! he truly is the # 1 guy in this group,” she captioned the pic.

READ NEXT: Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Bar Bust: Should They Have Involved Katie & Ariana?