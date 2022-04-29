‘Pump Rules’ Fans Rip Jax Taylor After He Shares Photo of Hooters ‘VIP’ Cards

Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright are big fans of Hooters.

Not only did Cartwright work at a Hooters location in Los Angeles for six years before she got a job at SUR, but she and Jax also made sure to serve Hooters wings at their wedding, according to People magazine. In 2017, Taylor even celebrated his birthday at Hooters, according to “The Daily Dish” by Bravo.

Although Cartwright’s days as a Hooters girl are in the past, she and Taylor seem to really enjoy an outing to the establishment, and often share posts whenever they head to a Hooters location.

On April 22, 2022, Taylor took to his Instagram Stories to share that he received a couple of Hooters VIP cards in the mail. After someone took a screenshot of the post and uploaded it to Reddit, “Vanderpump Rules” fans had a field day with one thing in particular — the titles that Taylor and Cartwright were given.

Hooters Referred to Taylor as an ‘Actor and Model’ and to Cartwright as an ‘Actress’

Taylor shared a photo of his VIP cards on social media along with a photo of what appeared to be a hand-written note from the senior vice president of marketing for HOA Brands, Bruce Skala.

“Appreciate our partnership with you. Let’s keep in touch,” the card, signed by Skala, read.

“Thank you to Bruce and the @Hooters team for our VIP cards,” Taylor captioned the post.

It didn’t take long for fans to notice that Hooters referred to Cartwright as an “actress” and Taylor as a “model and actor” on the VIP cards.

“Actress wtf,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the titles used on the cards.

“This is honestly so embarrassing. In too many ways to count,” someone else added.

“Wow that’s equal to being king of Applebee’s,” a third comment read.

“She acted in a Jenny Craig commercial though,” a fourth person wrote.

Truth be told, Taylor has done some modeling over the course of his career — and he does have two acting credits to his name, according to his IMDb page. Cartwright was featured in a video short in 2012, and her IMDb page also lists her as an “actress.”

VPR Fans Also Ripped Taylor for Sharing the Post to Begin With

Hooters wasn’t the only party taking heat on Reddit. “Vanderpump Rules” fans also slammed Taylor for sharing the post.

“Posting this to your social is Michael Scott-level cringe. As in, this is a post Michael Scott would make,” another person added.

“Is this one of the many projects Jax was so excited to share with us? Been fired for 2 years and this is the best he has to offer lol,” a third comment read.

“I watched his stories today and I don’t do that often. The timing of this (who gets a 7 month card?) makes me think they’ve had those cards a while and are doing this to look better. Plus his photo of Brittanys Fendi and Gucci shopping bags on the same day? Hello you giant narcissist, looking for some attention and showing off?” a fourth Reddit user wrote.

