Jax Taylor Says Co-Star Calls Him & Cries

“The Valley” star Jax Taylor said he has had emotional conversations with his castmate, Jesse Lally.

During the November 14 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Taylor noted that he has gone through some difficulties since his separation from his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, the mother of his 3-year-old son, Cruz. He then compared his split to his castmates Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally’s ongoing divorce. According to Taylor, Jesse Lally has recently shown his “vulnerable side” to him.

“I know the divorce is really wearing on him. Like, he calls me and, you know, just cries,” said Taylor during the podcast episode.

Taylor also said he believed Jesse Lally’s girlfriend, Lacy Nicole, has changed him for the better.

“In that marriage, he was a different person. Jesse is a hardheaded– he’s from Boston. He’s just one of those guys. But he’s a lot different now. He’s got a new girlfriend. I think she brings out the best of him,” said Taylor.

In addition, Taylor said he “really like[s] this new Jesse.”

Jesse Lally Spoke About His Divorce in a May 2024 Interview

Lally opened up about his ongoing divorce in a May 2024 interview with Us Weekly. He said he initially had difficulty dating following his separation because he felt guilty about not spending time with his and Saniei Lally’s daughter, Isabella.

“I think the first or second date I went Isabella FaceTimed me. And then I felt ashamed,” said Lally.

In addition, he spoke positively about his relationship with Nicole.

“We’ve been great friends and then we newly started dating. And she’s just an incredible personality. And she’s such a loving soul. So we’re just really happy right now. To get back to a place of happiness, like, and I just feel more grounded. Yeah, she’s special,” said Lally during the interview.

Lally also said he is focused on the well-being of his daughter as he navigates his divorce.

“You put aside that pain and anger, and realize that everything is 100 percent about Isabella now and her mental health and her growth. I just want to be the best parent for Isabella,” said Lally to Us Weekly.

Jesse Lally Says He Has Been a Source of Support For Jax Taylor

During an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly at the publication’s Reality Stars of the Year event, Lally said he has been a source of support for Taylor, who shares a 3-year-old son with Cartwright, amid his separation.

“I said to him from the very beginning, like, he can always lean on me. Because I’ve been through it. And he has leaned on me quite a bit. It’s been good,” said Lally to Us Weekly.

In addition, he said that he believes that he, his estranged wife, Taylor, and Cartwright are “all just trying to figure it out” while filming “The Valley” together.

“Michelle and I are a good example for Brittany and Jax. It’s tough. Divorce is hard,” said Lally.

“The Valley” Cast Members Shared Their Thoughts About Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Split

During the October 2024 event, Us Weekly also spoke to several other “The Valley” cast members about Taylor and Cartwright’s separation. For instance, Zack Wickham and Jasmine Goode said they were on Cartwright’s side following her split. Goode clarified that she still considers Taylor her friend.

In addition, Jason and Janet Caperna told the publication that they have tried to be a source of support for Taylor and Cartwright.

“I try to be supportive of Jax as much as possible. Text him, keep up with him. Just make sure he’s in a good mental health space,” said Jason Caperna.

Janet Caperna also let Us Weekly know that she often checks in with Cartwright.

The upcoming second season of “The Valley” does not yet have a release date.