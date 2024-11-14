Jax Taylor Reveals How He Reacted to Brittany Cartwright’s Romance With His Friend

“The Valley” star Jax Taylor shared how he reacted to finding out his now-estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, had a romance with his friend, former basketball player Julian Sensley.

During an interview on the November 14 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Taylor said Cartwright did not tell him she was dating Sensley amid their separation. According to Taylor, they had agreed to see other people after their January 2024 separation. However, he said that he and Cartwright decided to only date outside of their friend group.

Taylor said he discovered Cartwright’s romance with Sensley in July 2024.

“I was leaving for a week for Fourth of July. I was going to Michigan to see my sister. And she was going to Kentucky,” said Taylor on the podcast episode.

According to Taylor, he and Cartwright “had relations before” he left for his trip to Michigan. He said that he and his now-estranged wife had also discussed rekindling their relationship.

“Things were looking good, things were looking great,” said Taylor.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star also said he was extremely upset when he discovered that Cartwright had been sending “naked pictures” to Sensley. In addition, Taylor said that Cartwright was sharing pictures of their 3-year-old son, Cruz, with Sensley.

“I lost it,” said Taylor.

Taylor then said he “went crazy” and “threw furniture.”

“That was my breaking point,” said Taylor.

He then noted that he checked himself into an in-patient facility, where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, two days after the incident.

Jax Taylor Explained Why He Was Upset About Brittany Cartwright’s Romance With Julian Sensley

While recording the November 14 “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode, Taylor said he was upset about Cartwright’s romance with Sensley because he was his friend.

“I just felt like it was such a slap in the face to me,” said Taylor.

He also said he was upset that Cartwright “was keeping it a secret.” According to Taylor, he and Cartwright had been spending time together, despite their separation.

“It didn’t feel good. It put a really bad taste in my mouth. And that’s when the kind of downward spiral happened for me. Because obviously everyone knows — or maybe they don’t — the last eight months of my life has been hell. I went off the deep end,” said Taylor.

He clarified that he believes he “got a taste of [his] own medicine” and referenced that he cheated on Cartwright in 2017 with former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Faith Stowers.

“Maybe it’s karma,” said Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Romance With Julian Sensley

Cartwright spoke about her romance with Sensley in the November 12 “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode. Cartwright said that she and Taylor did not agree to not date their friends. She also said she did not intend to “go after one of his friends.”

Cartwright explained that she decided to pursue a relationship with Sensley because she found him attractive. In addition, she said she felt comfortable in his presence, as she had previously spent time with him.

“In our world, I feel like it’s so crazy, like how do you trust people? And I was single for the first time in L.A.,” said Cartwright during the interview.

In addition, she said she was not concerned about how Taylor would react to her romance with Sensley.

“I was so mad at Jax, so I didn’t care if I hurt his feelings about that. Like why should I care? He never cared about how he hurt my feelings for years. He put me down, he did so much to me. So it’s like I’m sorry that you’re so upset about who it is, but at the same time, you didn’t give me attention, affection, or anything for years,” said Cartwright.

In the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode, Cartwright also said she decided to file for divorce in August 2024 from Taylor after he had “a big blowup.”

Cartwright also said she is not ready for another relationship.

Lala Kent Said She Had a Romance With Julian Sensley

During an October 2024 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent said she had a romance with Sensley about “11 years ago” after meeting him on Facebook.

“I met him when I first moved to L.A. He was living in Hawaii, he’d come out, we would do the damn thing. And then he would go home,” said Kent on her podcast epsiode.

Kent then stated that she rekindled her romance with Sensley after she broke up with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, in 2021. She said that Sensley was not her boyfriend and they “would only kiss.” Kent said, however, that she would “bring him on double dates,” where he met Taylor and Cartwright.

“Brittany starts hooking up with him during her separation with Jax. It comes out. Good for her. But yes, I introduced him to the group. That’s how everyone knows Julian,” said Kent.

Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Her Decision to File for Divorce

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2024, Cartwright said she had mixed feelings about filing for divorce from Taylor. She explained that she did not think she would have ever ended her marriage to Taylor.

“I still have my ups and downs. Because I did not expect this for myself. I never thought I would be divorcing him. I always thought we would be together forever,” said Cartwright to Us Weekly.

She clarified that she feels “very confident” about her decision to divorce Taylor, whom she wed in 2019.