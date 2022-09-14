Jax Taylor Slammed by Fans Over ‘Creepy’ Video Showing Lala Kent

Several past and present “Vanderpump Rules” cast members reunited for Labor Day weekend as they took part in a boat trip in Newport Beach, California. Former VPR star Jax Taylor was present and shared many videos of the boat trip, including several featuring Lala Kent.

Some of Taylor’s videos showed the inside of the yacht they chartered and the food spread, while others showed that a few of the cast members brought their kids. Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, their baby Summer, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and baby Cruz were all in his videos.

In one video, Taylor panned over the interior of the boat and showed Kent walking toward him in a yellow bikini as Cartwright sat in the background with Cruz. A screenshot of the video was shared on Reddit, where many fans ripped Taylor for taking “creepy” videos of his female cast members, especially Kent.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Ripped Taylor for the ‘Creepy’ Video

A screenshot of Taylor’s Instagram Story was shared on Reddit and it showed only the segment of the clip where Kent was walking toward Taylor while Cartwright sat in the background holding their toddler Cruz. The person who posted it added, “it’s a screenshot of a video he was taking from his story. But clearly why focus the video on Lala’s smoking body while your wife is scowling at you feeding your kid.”

Many “Vanderpump Rules” fans slammed Taylor in the comments, including one who wrote, “Ooof if looks could kill.” Someone else wrote, “HOW is Brittney not embarrassed by his leering at other women?” Another person said, “Right!? He could’ve at least zoomed in on Brittany more.” Someone pointed out, “This is a screen grab of a video, lala just happened to be in one of the shots lol.” However, another person countered, “One!!?? The camera slowly pans over her in her bikini in two shots.” Someone else agreed, “She was in most of his videos though. Way more than anyone else.”

Someone commented, “He was trying to be suuuuper slick lol but he definitely got every female in his story.” One person blasted Taylor as “such a perv.” Someone wrote, “Jax was so thirsty with his stories. He kept filming the girls and the boat and catching Lala awkwardly.” Another commented, “The juxtaposition of LaLa strutting around in the bikini versus Brittany struggling with Baby Couchy in the background… I can’t.” One person said, “Jax is that creepy old uncle. Gross.”

Many others commented on the trip, with someone writing, “I cracked up when Jax was posting #yachtlife – like his dumb a** has any clue what yacht life is. He literally was a tag along on an overpriced day trip around Newport harbor.” Someone else said, “I’m surprised this boat was able to leave the dock given the number of people they had crammed on it to pay for it.” Another wrote, “The old washed up Bravo has-been cruise has sunk.” Someone commented, “I just love the posturing and bragging when this was a rental.”

Cartwright & Taylor Recently Traveled to Mexico With Their Son for Shay & Davies’ Wedding

Taylor, Cartwright and their son Cruz recently traveled to Cancun, Mexico, for Shay and Davies’ wedding. The couple posted many photos and videos of their time celebrating their former co-stars, and one picture posted by Cartwright showed off her 40-pound weight loss.

The former VPR star is now a Jenny Craig ambassador and she posted a photo of her family in Mexico, in which she sported a slitted skirt and low-cut top. “Once upon a time in Mexico…. We had a fantastic time!! Thank you so much @royaltonrivieracancunofficial for our beautiful stay!”

Fans flooded the comment section of Cartwright’s post to compliment the former Bravo star on her weight loss.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’