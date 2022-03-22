Fans Speculate as Jax Taylor Takes Mystery Trip to Vegas

Jax Taylor made a trip to Las Vegas, but what’s happening there isn’t staying there.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared social media photos to tease a trip without his wife, Brittany Cartwright, and 11-month-old son, Cruz.

On his Instagram story, Taylor posted a photo from an airport hangar that he captioned, “Vegas Bound.” He also shared a video of his lodging at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas, in which he revealed that it was his first time staying at the “beautiful” hotel. Another pic revealed a plate of wings as the former SUR bartender watched a basketball game at Yard House, and another photo showed the reality star dressed to the nines in a stylish black suit jacket and white shirt with the caption, “Still got it.”

Taylor has become quite that family man, so it’s no surprise that he also posted an update from back home with a pic of his baby boy enjoying a messy macaroni and cheese dinner.

Fans Speculated About Taylor’s Vegas Trip

#PumpRules #VanderpumpRules So…. Jax Taylor is on his way to Vegas … 😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/rEkvAbj05M — 👄👠👗 Lizzi's Unfiltered TV Juice 👗👠👄 (@LizTVLiz1) March 20, 2022

Taylor has spent a lot of time in Las Vegas in the past. In the early days of “Vanderpump Rules,” the cast had some wild times in Sin City. Taylor also met his future wife during a 2015 trip to Las Vegas, according to Insider.

On social media, fans tried to figure out what Taylor was doing in Vegas without his family.

“Trying to look for a job at LVP’s new place in Vegas?” one commenter joked, in reference to his former boss Lisa Vanderpump’s new French-themed bar that opened the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

“I saw a blind on Instagram that he was supposed to bartend at a wedding. I think that’s why he is going there,” another tweeted. of Taylor’s Vegas trip.

“Word on IG streets is he’s bartending a wedding there,” another agreed.

Others noted that Taylor also has also claimed that he invests in several businesses, so he could be in Vegas for another reason.

“Whatcha doing in Vegas, Promotions?” another fan asked Taylor.

Taylor Has Teased He Has Projects in the Works

Taylor, who announced his exit from “Vanderpump Rules” in December 2020 after eight seasons, recently teased that he has several projects in the works, but it’s unclear if his trip to Las Vegas has anything to do with that.

In November 2021, Taylor revealed that he has written a book in tribute to his late father, Ronald Cauchi, so his son could learn more about the grandfather he never got to meet.

“I decided to do a book not just like any book I did, a children’s book,” he told “Access” in a video interview last fall. “So I did an homage, kind of a like a love letter, to my son about my father. …I’m really, really proud of it. It should be coming out the summer of 2022.”

In the same interview, Taylor teased a potential return to reality TV, noting that he’d be open to doing something that’s “in the middle of Vanderpump and Housewives.”

“We’ve had people follow us for the last 10 years, so there’s a whole generation that’s followed us,” Taylor explained, adding that longtime fans may want to see “what’s going on” with him and his wife now that they are parents.

Taylor also teased a return to TV in a recent Twitter post. When a fan asked him why he stays in California after commenting that doesn’t want to raise his family there, he replied, “Because we got new projects in the works here… [TV] will be back soon. Only reason why I am still here.”

