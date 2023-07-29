Jax Taylor Says How He Handled Situation With Former Co-Star ‘Was Just Awful’

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor opened up about his brief relationship with his former castmate Laura-Leigh Moser on the July 27 episode of Kristen Doute’s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” While recapping “Vanderpump Rules” season 1, episode 8, Taylor noted that he dated Moser after his relationship with Stassi Schroeder ended. In season 1, episode 7, the father of one broke off their romance following his decision to go to Moser’s Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, where she spoke about her past substance abuse issues.

While recording the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” episode, Taylor stated that he did not stand by how he treated the “We’re the Millers” actress.

“I felt really bad. Now I look back on that, the way I handled that situation was just awful. I use the term runaway train because, I really was, I was very reckless in my — what I did with my life and who I slept with,” said Taylor.

The 44-year-old went on to say that when he was filming the first season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which premiered in 2013, he “would do anything, anything to get a rise on anybody.” He stated that he decided to pursue a romantic relationship with the Juilliard graduate to upset Schroeder.

“At that time, Laura-Leigh was kind of in my path and, you know, little to what I knew, is she was going through her own personal demons at the time,” said Taylor. “You know, she had a little bit of a drinking problem, a little bit … Mind you, she was a very intelligent, smart girl, she went to Juilliard. I mean, you can’t just walk into that school, so very a good actress. But I think I was just on kind of a mission to get back at Stassi, so I kind of wanted to date — who can I date at SUR to really piss her off? Who’s available? Well, Laura-Leigh is.”

Actress Gillian Jacobs Spoke About Laura-Leigh Moser in April 2023

In an April 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” actress Gillian Jacobs shared she knew Moser. The “Bear” actress noted that she and the former “Vanderpump Rules” personality both attended Juilliard.

“I was about two years out of college and one of the teachers called me and said, ‘We have this student who really wants to do indie films. Will you talk to her?’ Because I was primarily doing very low-budget indie films. So I had a coffee with Laura-Leigh years before ‘Vanderpump,’” said the “Community” star.

Jacobs explained that her brief meeting with Moser led her to become a devoted “Vanderpump Rules” viewer.

“That’s actually why I started watching the show. My boyfriend had Bravo on, I walked past him and I was like, ‘What is Laura-Leigh doing on?’ So I’m a day one,” said the reality television star.

Jax Taylor Stated He Has Changed After Having His Son

While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2023, Taylor stated that his priorities have changed since welcoming his son, Cruz, in 2021. He also noted that he believed his wife, Brittany Cartwright, helped him become a better person.

“I was kind of like a runaway train at times, so you know, I think my wife saved me a lot and I also just think my kid just, you know, added — you know, the cherry on top,” said the father of one. “It’s crazy how things just really don’t matter anymore, what I used to care about, you know, my life — I surround myself around my kid, everything I do is for my kid.”

Taylor also shared that he and Cartwright are planning to have another child in the near future.

“I’m not getting any younger, but we’re thinking maybe August, September, somewhere around there, we start trying for number two. And then I’m done,” said the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

The eleventh season of “Vanderpump Rules” is currently in production.