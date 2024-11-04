Jax Taylor Makes Stunning Claim About Lisa Vanderpump

Jax Taylor claimed that Lisa Vanderpump cried to him about Kyle Richards during her final seasons on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast published on November 4, 2024, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared details of his one-time close relationship with Vanderpump.

“There was times even off the show, she would call me to her house and, God’s honest truth, just have heart to heart,” Taylor claimed of his former boss. “She would cry to me. She would call me over to her house and she would be crying, sitting right in front of me, crying in her living room.”

Taylor claimed that Vanderpump asked him how he dealt with being ganged up on by his co-stars. “I guess there was some time, I don’t watch Housewives, but she would say, you know, Kyle was coming at her hard or some of the Housewives are coming at her hard and grilling her. ‘How do you get through this? What do you do?’ And you know, she’s like, and that was one of the very, probably one of the most vulnerable states I’ve ever seen get,” Taylor shared.

“She isn’t just Lisa The Ice Queen. You know, she does have a heart sometimes,” he added, noting that because the moments were off-camera, Vanderpump wasn’t trying to “put on a show.”

“She would just call me over and cry and be like, ‘How do you do it? What do you do?’ And that was, I was taken aback,” Taylor admitted.

Jax Taylor Said He Offered Lisa Vanderpump Advice

Vanderpump’s final season on RHOBH did not end well. In 2019, she abruptly quit the Bravo reality show after nine seasons amid fallout over the PuppyGate scandal involving her dog rescue and a leaked tabloid story. Her final scene with Richards featured a blowout argument during which Richards accused Vanderpump of leaking the Puppygate story to a tabloid.

Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, ultimately kicked Richards out of the couple’s Villa Rosa mansion. “Goodbye Kyle!” Todd proclaimed in the famous scene.

In his interview with Yontef, Taylor noted that Vanderpump had it bad in the end on RHOBH. “She would call me over and, and I’d be like, ‘You know, Lisa, I just try to, sometimes it’s tough,’” Taylor shared. He revealed that at the time, he told Vanderpump to avoid social media.

“I know they’re coming at you, but you know, we’re making a television show, and you know, they’re gonna do what they’re gonna do,” he added. “And they’re gonna put on the show.”

“It’s tough because you don’t have control when you’re working for a network,” he added. “It’s tough because you got in the back of your head, you gotta realize like in six months, this is gonna be on TV. So not only are you in the heat of the moments, but you gotta remember that whatever you say is gonna live with you. So, it’s tough. It’s really hard. And I think when you’re getting it from all angles, sometimes you just kind of wanna be like, okay, I throw up a towel. I gotta step back for a minute. Sometimes you gotta cry.”

Kyle Richards Denied Bullying Vanderpump on RHOBH

The season 9 drama took place shortly after the deaths of Vanderpump’s brother and mother. In July 2019, Todd took to Twitter to accuse his wife’s castmates of bullying her during a difficult time, according to The Daily Mail.

Richards posted a long response to her Instagram stories. “Ken is angry because the cast ‘bullied’ Lisa when she was going through a hard time,” she wrote, per E! News. “Forgetting the fact that being honest isn’t bullying, and the fact that someone has to actually show up to have any interaction with AND the fact that I resisted using any adjective in that realm when Ken got up in my face. However, I DO understand that was a difficult time for Lisa. I had many conversations with her over this time.”

Five years later, the former friends are still estranged. In an interview with Parade in April 2024, Vanderpump says she doesn’t “care” about Richards’ life.

Vanderpump also spoke on “Watch What Happens Live” to admit that she has no regrets about having Richards booted from her house years ago. “Oh no, not only do I not regret it, I loved it,” she admitted in a 2024 episode of the Bravo chatfest.